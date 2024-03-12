Call of Chivalry codes (March 2024)

Use the featured Call of Chivalry codes to acquire free Gold and XP. Newcomers bullied and cornered by veterans may unlock and purchase new weaponry with the free XP and Gold to stand toe-to-toe against the latter. Coupled with that, players can also get their hands on Paint and Epic Patterns and apply them to their armor.
This article will cover all the active codes in Call of Chivalry, along with their usage, redemption process, and more.
Roblox Call of Chivalry codes (Active)
The active codes in Call of Chivalry don't have specific expiration dates and risk going inactive anytime. You can expect new codes during milestones and updates.
Inactive Call of Chivalry codes
The following codes are not redeemable, and you'll receive an error notification if you try to redeem them.
How to redeem Call of Chivalry codes
Follow the steps outlined below to redeem the codes in Call of Chivalry:
- After you spawn on the map, hit the Redeem button (Twitter bird logo).
- The code box titled Twitter Codes will appear.
- Copy any code from our list and paste it into the [Code Here] text box.
- Hit the Redeem button to activate a code in Call of Chivalry.
Call of Chivalry codes about and their importance
Cross B (Epic Pattern) initially costs 10,000 Gold and will be unlocked after you reach Level 50. You can unlock the Institutional White (Rare Paint) with 5000 Gold after reaching Level 25.
XP earned from the codes will help you advance to higher levels without grinding or eliminating other players. The faster you level up, the more weaponry and cosmetics you can unlock and equip.
Free Gold can be invested in the following armor parts under the Unique category:
Head
- Classic Sharpshooter Helmet
- Close Helmet
- Felt Hat
- Nasal Flat Top
- Nasal Helmet
- Raider Helmet
- Wrapper Armet
- War Helm
- Blacksmith Hat
- Bucket Head
Chest
- Classic Trooper Surcoat
- Classic Sharpshooter Surcoat
- Teutonic Tunic
Arm
- Classic Trooper Arms
- Classic Sharpshooter Arms
Leg
- Classic Sharpshooter Legs
- Teutonic Legs
Call of Chivalry code troubleshooting [How to fix]
If you redeem an expired or invalid code, a "The Code is Invalid!" error message will be displayed inside the code box. You can fix this issue by double-checking the entered code before hitting the "Redeem" button.
Where to find new Call of Chivalry codes
Follow the developer's official X handle to get wind of the latest codes and other in-game news. You can also keep an eye on this article's table, as it'll be updated with fresh codes in Call of Chivalry.
FAQs on Call of Chivalry codes
What are the latest codes in Call of Chivalry?
Wow300 and Jo7000 are the latest codes in Call of Chivalry.
Are the rewards obtained from the codes useful in Call of Chivalry?
Yes, the free resources will help you avoid grinding and unlock Level 25 items with haste.
When will the codes expire in Call of Chivalry?
You can expect the codes to go inactive before and after new gameplay updates.
