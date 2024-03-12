Call of Chivalry codes (March 2024)

Use the featured Call of Chivalry codes to acquire free Gold and XP. Newcomers bullied and cornered by veterans may unlock and purchase new weaponry with the free XP and Gold to stand toe-to-toe against the latter. Coupled with that, players can also get their hands on Paint and Epic Patterns and apply them to their armor.

This article will cover all the active codes in Call of Chivalry, along with their usage, redemption process, and more.

Roblox Call of Chivalry codes (Active)

The active codes in Call of Chivalry don't have specific expiration dates and risk going inactive anytime. You can expect new codes during milestones and updates.

List of Active Call of Chivalry Codes Code Rewards Wow300 215 XP and 2000 Gold (Latest) Jo7000 2000 Gold (Latest) 6250Likes 610 XP and 1500 Gold 200KVisits 1500 Gold 150KVisits 450 XP and 1500 Gold 6ThousandLikes 260 XP and 2500 Gold 2024NewYear 2024 Gold 4000Favs 2000 Gold and free XP CRUSADER Cross B (Epic Pattern Application) and Institutional White (Rare Paint Application) BetaRelease! 1500 Gold

Inactive Call of Chivalry codes

The following codes are not redeemable, and you'll receive an error notification if you try to redeem them.

List of Active Call of Chivalry Codes Code Rewards OneThousand Free rewards HappyHolidays Free rewards HappyHalloween Free rewards

How to redeem Call of Chivalry codes

Code box in Call of Chivalry (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem the codes in Call of Chivalry:

After you spawn on the map, hit the Redeem button (Twitter bird logo).

button (Twitter bird logo). The code box titled Twitter Codes will appear.

will appear. Copy any code from our list and paste it into the [Code Here] text box.

text box. Hit the Redeem button to activate a code in Call of Chivalry.

Call of Chivalry codes about and their importance

Free XP and Gold will help you level up faster (Image via Roblox)

Cross B (Epic Pattern) initially costs 10,000 Gold and will be unlocked after you reach Level 50. You can unlock the Institutional White (Rare Paint) with 5000 Gold after reaching Level 25.

XP earned from the codes will help you advance to higher levels without grinding or eliminating other players. The faster you level up, the more weaponry and cosmetics you can unlock and equip.

Free Gold can be invested in the following armor parts under the Unique category:

Head

Classic Sharpshooter Helmet

Close Helmet

Felt Hat

Nasal Flat Top

Nasal Helmet

Raider Helmet

Wrapper Armet

War Helm

Blacksmith Hat

Bucket Head

Chest

Classic Trooper Surcoat

Classic Sharpshooter Surcoat

Teutonic Tunic

Arm

Classic Trooper Arms

Classic Sharpshooter Arms

Leg

Classic Sharpshooter Legs

Teutonic Legs

Call of Chivalry code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid Code! message (Image via Roblox)

If you redeem an expired or invalid code, a "The Code is Invalid!" error message will be displayed inside the code box. You can fix this issue by double-checking the entered code before hitting the "Redeem" button.

Where to find new Call of Chivalry codes

Follow the developer's official X handle to get wind of the latest codes and other in-game news. You can also keep an eye on this article's table, as it'll be updated with fresh codes in Call of Chivalry.

FAQs on Call of Chivalry codes

What are the latest codes in Call of Chivalry?

Wow300 and Jo7000 are the latest codes in Call of Chivalry.

Are the rewards obtained from the codes useful in Call of Chivalry?

Yes, the free resources will help you avoid grinding and unlock Level 25 items with haste.

When will the codes expire in Call of Chivalry?

You can expect the codes to go inactive before and after new gameplay updates.

