Can you play Roblox on Chromebook?

The answer to the question is yes, players can play the Android version of Roblox on their Chromebooks. It is one of the most popular sandbox games globally, with billions of players visiting the platform because it provides various games.

Roblox was basically targeted at the younger generation because these players fancy video games like no one else. They have a soft spot for their gaming abilities and skills, which they are proud of.

Gamers can play these titles on either mobile, PC, Xbox, or even their Chromebook if it supports Android applications and enables the Google Play Store.

Playing Roblox on Chromebook

Chromebooks that support Android apps

To play Roblox on a Chromebook, users must first install the Android version of the app via the Google Play Store. Before downloading, they must ensure their Chromebook runs the Android app and enables the Google Play Store.

This is because not all Chromebooks support Android apps, i.e., mostly the old ones. New Chromebooks have the features to download Android apps, but it will be better to check.

Since most gamers are young and still in schools and colleges, they might have the Chromebooks issued by their schools. Such devices are managed by the school management and usually block access to the Google Play Store.

As the access is denied and players can’t open Google Play Store through their school Chromebook, unfortunately, they can’t play any Roblox games on the Chromebook.

Those who have the Chromebook version released in or after 2017 have the feature to run Android apps.

How to download Roblox on Chromebook

Users have to enable Google Play Store, and if they don’t have it, they can look for it in the “Search on your Chromebook” option. If not found, follow the steps given below to enable it:

Step 1: Open the “Settings App” on the Chromebook and click on the “Apps” option on the left side of the navigation bar.

Step 2: The “Google Play Store” option will be visible on the right side. Tap on the “Turn On” option present right next to it.

Step 3: A dialogue box will appear with all the terms and conditions. Click on “More.”

Step 4: Click the “Check box” after going through the terms and conditions. Select the “Accept” button.

The Google Play Store will launch in a few minutes.

After completing the above process, players will now be able to open the Google Play Store on their Chromebook. To download the Android version on the Chromebook, they can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on the Chromebook.

Step 2: Click on the “Search” tab on the top and type “Roblox.”

Step 3: Click on “Install” to download it on the Chromebook. Downloading might take some time if the internet connection is not stable.

Step 4: Once the app is downloaded, users can see the “Play” button available right next to it. Click on it to launch the app and enjoy the game on the Chromebook.

Now that the app has been downloaded on the Chromebook, gamers can play the game and become champs.

Best Chromebooks for Roblox

Here are some Chromebooks that support Google Play and make downloading the app quickly from the Google Play Store. Readers planning to buy a Chromebook can look at the list below to find out which product will be best suited for them, depending on the ratings and features:

1. Acer: Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop with Intel Celeron N4020. It also has 32GB eMMC, 11.6” HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, Gigabit Wi-Fi 5 with Bluetooth 5.0, and Google Chrome, CP311-2H-C679. It has a 4.5-star rating given by the users.

2. Lenovo: Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop with 11.6” HD Display. Also has MediaTek MT8173C, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Chrome OS, and Blizzard White in color. It also has a 4.5-star rating given by the customers.

3. Samsung: Samsung Chromebook 4 Chrome OS with 11.6” HD Intel Celeron Processor N4000, 4GB RAM, and 32GB eMMC Gigabit Wi-Fi – XE310XBA-K01US. It also has a 4.5-star rating given by the players.

4. HP: New HP 2021 Chromebook with 11.6” HD Laptop for Business and Students, Intel Celeron N3350/ with 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, Webcam, USB-A&C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Chrome OS, Ghost Manta 64GB SD Card and Accessories.

5. Acer: Acer Chromebook 315, 15.6-inch Intel Celeron N4000 1.1 GHz 4GB Ram, 32GB, Flash Chrome OS (Renewed).

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinions.

