Car Dealership Tycoon codes in Roblox: Free Cash (October 2022)

Roblox's Car Dealership Tycoon is exactly as the name suggests, players need to create a dealership and sell some nice cars. They can not only customize their cars with cool colors but also modify their dealership.

With their friends, players can go across the map while driving and role-playing. Coupled with that, they can make money by driving, racing, and accessorizing vehicles on platforms inside the showroom.

Cash is the key to success in the game. It can be used to buy everything from a table for the dealership to the fanciest cars. Players can make extra money by redeeming free codes published by the creators.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

Active codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

1Billion - This code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 cash

825KVotes - This code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 cash

ATV - This code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 cash

Bodykits - This code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 cash

Interiors - This code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 cash

NewBarn - This code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 cash

Season1 - This code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 cash

Tstingray - This code can be redeemed to earn 25k cash

Twitter5k - This code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 cash

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

These codes have become defunct:

4Years - This code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 cash

900MVisits - This code can be redeemed to earn 9,000 cash

BarnFind - This code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 cash

Crimes - This code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 cash

FOXZIE - This code can be redeemed to earn 15k cash

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

You will need to launch the game first.

The game might take a few minutes to load.

Once you are in, look for the Settings button on the side of the screen and select it.

As soon as you do that, a pop-up window will appear with a text box.

You can copy and paste an active code from the list into the text box.

All that's left to do is to press the green button and receive the cash.

More Tycoon games in Roblox

1) Restaurant Tycoon 2

This restaurant management game is frequently updated and features a variety of interesting new additions, such as the recent medieval version with skins and music.

Players must prepare all of the dishes themselves. To keep their clients satisfied, they must cook the most sumptuous meals.

2) Gym Tycoon

This contemporary game is the result of several gym tycoon simulations that have been produced on the platform over the years. The objective is straightforward: exercise, gain weight, get money, and seize control of the biggest and nicest gym on the server. Players will earn more money as they put in more effort.

3) Airport Tycoon!

It's all about managing a sizable airport in Airport Tycoon. New playable structures, cosmetic objects, and planes are added on a regular basis. In addition to managing the airport, players can embark on thrilling adventures by flying aircraft to and from the airport. In the game, they can purchase Space Station items with gems.

Poll : 0 votes