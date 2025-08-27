Roblox Catch The Fly codes (August 2025)

The currently active Catch The Fly codes in August 2025 can help you obtain a decent amount of Juice Bucks for free. This currency can then be used to purchase cosmetic items (for your avatar) and various types of flies at the in-game shop. While you can also earn Juice Bucks by leveling up, it takes a lot of time and effort. Therefore, the best and quickest way of obtaining the currency is by using the active codes.

The developers have provided six redeem codes that are actively providing free Juice Bucks in August 2025. This article lists all of them and provides a guide on redeeming them.

Note: Bookmark this page to find the latest Roblox Catch The Fly codes. We will update the list whenever the developers release new ones.

Active Catch The Fly codes

Active code and rewards (Image via Roblox)

Below are all the working Catch The Fly codes and the rewards they grant upon redemption:

Active Catch The Fly codes Codes Rewards TOLI 250 Juice Bucks DOWY 250 Juice Bucks TYLER45 250 Juice Bucks Pot4to 250 Juice Bucks Release 100 Juice Bucks Gloy 100 Juice Bucks

List of all expired Catch The Fly codes

There are no expired codes for this experience as of this writing. All the above codes are fresh and working.

How to redeem Catch The Fly codes

Copy and paste an active code into the box and hit the Enter button to redeem (Image via Roblox)

The process of redeeming codes in this game is quite simple. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Launch Roblox and enter the game.

Once in the game’s lobby, look at the top of the screen to find the menu bar.

Press the button with a checkmark icon. It opens the code redemption menu.

Copy and paste all active codes, one after another, in the box with three dots.

Press the green "Enter" button to redeem the code and receive its corresponding rewards.

Catch The Fly codes and their importance

The active codes for this title will help you acquire the in-game currency, Juice Bucks, for free. You don’t have to grind or spend to stack them in your inventory. Juice Bucks can be used to purchase various cosmetics, such as Crown, Chef Hat, Crying Mask, and more. You can also buy special flies, such as the Money Fly and the Mutant Fly.

Catch The Fly code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The experience's lobby (Image via Roblox)

At times, you might receive a red-colored "incorrect code" message at the bottom of the screen while redeeming a code. There are two likely reasons for this: the code you entered has expired, or there is a typographical error.

Discard the expired codes and use ones that are currently active. To avoid typographical errors, you can copy the codes from our table and paste them directly into the in-game code redemption box.

Where to find new Catch The Fly Codes

You can join the developer’s official Discord channel, Pot4to Studio, and then scroll to find the Catch the Fly section. It features a "Codes-catch-the-fly" channel, where the developers release new codes. Alternatively, you can simply bookmark this page to stay updated with the latest codes, as mentioned in the intro.

FAQs

What are the latest codes in Catch The Fly?

TOLI, DOWY, TYLER45, Pot4to, Release, and Gloy are the latest codes.

When will the active codes in Catch The Fly expire?

There is no specific expiration date for the codes. We recommend using them immediately, as they can become invalid at any time.

What items can I receive by redeeming codes in Catch The Fly?

All the currently active codes help you earn the in-game currency, Juice Bucks, for free.

