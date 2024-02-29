Cheese Escape Chapter 1 guide: Escape, cheese locations, Green Key code, and more 

Cheese Escape is a Roblox experience where your objective is to collect Cheese and unlock doors using various types of keys. Your mission involves scavenging for nine pieces of cheese to unlock the escape route door, all while being hunted by a giant rat within the maze-like cheese-themed map. The game takes place on a multiplayer server, which means the rat's attention is divided among all players, further ensuring your survivability.

However, if the rat makes contact with your avatar, you'll be instantly eliminated. Here's the guide on how to collect all the cheese, evade the rat, and escape the maze.

Cheese Escape Chapter 1 guide

Escape map with all the cheese locations, key locations, Green Key Door, and more. (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

How to play Cheese Escape?

You must scavenge the cheese maze to find nine cheese blocks and simply hit the interact button to collect them. If the giant rat eliminates you, all progress with the keys is lost, but the cheese count stays the same.

Roam the map, familiarize yourself with the maze's direction, and keep an eye on the small gaps. You can use them to evade the rat and reach the other side of the maze. If you are cornered by the rat, jump a little bit away from it and flee behind it.

Collect nine cheeses to escape the cheese map. (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

This tactic requires some practice, but once mastered, you can juke the rat and escape the cheese maze without falling prey to it even once. If the rat is near your avatar, the screen will start shaking; use this as a warning and run to safety.

Remember that if you have any of the keys equipped, you won't be able to collect the cheese. An equipped key will most likely ruin your escape plan when you are forced to juke the rat after collecting a cheese block.

How to find the Green Key and escape Roblox Cheese Escape?

Green Key near the ladders (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

You will come across a Green Key next to three metal ladders near a cheese block. Use the ladder, continue straight, and you'll end up in the maze right in the hallway of the Green Door. Equip the key, enter the door, and use the portal to teleport to the green room.

At the code machine, type "3842", then press the green button to open the door. Walk forward to find the Red Key and another cheese block next to a Bloxy Cola can. Do not grab the cheese first, as you will be instantly teleported into the maze. Collect the Red Key and the can if desired, then use the portal behind the wall near this setup.

Red Key can be found after using the code (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

In this area, you'll find another cheese block. Complete the obby with precise jumps. Return to the Red Key area to collect the cheese and teleport. Use the Red Door to find the Board. Return to the end of the green room and use the board to collect the Blue Key.

Use the board obtained from the Red Door to get the Blue Key. (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Head back to the ladders, open the Blue Door, collect the final cheese, and hit the green button. You will only have thirty seconds to escape; jump down into the maze, turn right, use the two gaps, and then turn right again to find the escape route.

Press the green button to open the escape door. (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Note: You must have all the nine cheese blocks to escape; if not, the escape door won't open.

What happens after you escape the maze in Cheese Escape?

There is a giant rat at the end of the road after you escape the maze. (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

You'll be teleported outside the maze after a short slideshow. Turn left and keep going forward; the street lights will slowly switch on. You'll see the Giant Rat sitting and patiently waiting for your arrival. Once you go near it, the following will be displayed:

"You were kicked from this experience :) (Error Code: 267)"

FAQs on Cheese Escape

Is the Bloxy Cola usable in Cheese Escape?

Yes, you can equip the can and drink from it, but it won't give you any perks.

What to do after getting all the nine cheeses?

Unlock the Blue Door and use the green button to open the escape route.

What is the four-digit code on Roblox Cheese Escape?

Use 3842 to unlock the door that leads to the unknown area, where you can find a couple of cheeses and the Red Key.

What to do with the Blue Key in Cheese Escape?

Use the Blue Key to open the Blue Door and find the cheese block near the escape button.

