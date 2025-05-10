  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Climb and Jump Tower Big Update 2 patch notes

Climb and Jump Tower Big Update 2 patch notes

By Swastik Sharma
Modified May 10, 2025 15:16 GMT
Climb Up and Jump Tower
The new update has added several interesting features to the game (Image via Roblox)

Climb and Jump Tower is a fun Roblox experience in which you climb iconic high-rise buildings from around the world, such as the Eiffel Tower and the Empire State Building. The game features a variety of pets and other features to make the overall experience enjoyable. The recent Big Update 2 fixed various lingering issues and also added a couple of new things.

Ad

This article offers the complete patch notes of the update, where you can check out all the details. So, stick around till the end for all the information.

The complete changelog of Climb and Jump Tower Big Update 2

There is a Pet Index in the game (Image via Roblox)
There is a Pet Index in the game (Image via Roblox)

The Big Update 2 adds various new features to the game, but the overall content is relatively less. However, this is not a big issue since it improves the quality of the game. Below, we have all the details that you might want to check out.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mega New Stuff

  • The update added some new features to the game.

Unique Tower Peaks

  • Each Tower in the game now offers unique endings. This makes climbing each one worth the effort.

Pet Index Collection

  • You can now complete the Pet Index to obtain amazing rewards. This can be done by hatching eggs from different maps and collecting all the pets.

Exclusive Wings and Pets

  • Each new world in the game now has exclusive Wings and Pets that you can obtain.
Ad

Friend invite bonuses

  • You can now obtain Rare items when you invite your friends to play the game.

VIP Pass auto-updates

  • The VIP Pass now offers new perks and benefits to those who own it.

Smoother Gameplay

  • Big Update 2 has fixed various bugs and made the gameplay smoother than before.
  • The update has also fixed the controls, making them better.

Free Gift Codes

  • You can use the code 40MVISIT to redeem amazing rewards.
Ad

Notification about the upcoming feature

  • The developer will add the Trading feature in the near future. This will allow you to swap various items with other players.

Also check: A beginner's guide to Climb and Jump Tower

How to redeem codes in the game

You can redeem codes to get rewards (Image via Roblox)
You can redeem codes to get rewards (Image via Roblox)

The developer publishes various game codes frequently that you can redeem to obtain various rewards, including money, potions, and more. However, new players might not know how to redeem these codes. If you have a code, you can simply follow the instructions below to redeem it.

Ad
  • Launch the game.
  • Stay on the ground or start climbing.
  • Click on the Code option at the top-right side of the screen.
  • Type or paste the code in the designated area and then click the Use option.

Doing so will redeem the code and automatically add all the rewards to your inventory. You can check the rewards by either visiting the developer's Roblox page or by checking out the latest patch notes.

Ad

Also check: All Lobster locations in Fisch

FAQs about Climb and Jump Tower

How many trophies do you need to unlock the Empire State Building in Climb and Jump Tower?

You must collect 10 trophies to unlock this map.

How do you get trophies in Climb and Jump Tower?

You must reach the very top of a building to collect a trophy.

What do Wings do in Climb and Jump Tower?

Wings increase your climbing speed.

About the author
Swastik Sharma

Swastik Sharma

Twitter icon

After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.

Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.

The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.

When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications