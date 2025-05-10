Climb and Jump Tower Big Update 2 patch notes

Climb and Jump Tower is a fun Roblox experience in which you climb iconic high-rise buildings from around the world, such as the Eiffel Tower and the Empire State Building. The game features a variety of pets and other features to make the overall experience enjoyable. The recent Big Update 2 fixed various lingering issues and also added a couple of new things.

Ad

This article offers the complete patch notes of the update, where you can check out all the details. So, stick around till the end for all the information.

The complete changelog of Climb and Jump Tower Big Update 2

There is a Pet Index in the game (Image via Roblox)

The Big Update 2 adds various new features to the game, but the overall content is relatively less. However, this is not a big issue since it improves the quality of the game. Below, we have all the details that you might want to check out.

Ad

Trending

Mega New Stuff

The update added some new features to the game.

Unique Tower Peaks

Each Tower in the game now offers unique endings. This makes climbing each one worth the effort.

Pet Index Collection

You can now complete the Pet Index to obtain amazing rewards. This can be done by hatching eggs from different maps and collecting all the pets.

Exclusive Wings and Pets

Each new world in the game now has exclusive Wings and Pets that you can obtain.

Ad

Friend invite bonuses

You can now obtain Rare items when you invite your friends to play the game.

VIP Pass auto-updates

The VIP Pass now offers new perks and benefits to those who own it.

Smoother Gameplay

Big Update 2 has fixed various bugs and made the gameplay smoother than before.

The update has also fixed the controls, making them better.

Free Gift Codes

You can use the code 40MVISIT to redeem amazing rewards.

Ad

Notification about the upcoming feature

The developer will add the Trading feature in the near future. This will allow you to swap various items with other players.

Also check: A beginner's guide to Climb and Jump Tower

How to redeem codes in the game

You can redeem codes to get rewards (Image via Roblox)

The developer publishes various game codes frequently that you can redeem to obtain various rewards, including money, potions, and more. However, new players might not know how to redeem these codes. If you have a code, you can simply follow the instructions below to redeem it.

Ad

Launch the game.

Stay on the ground or start climbing.

Click on the Code option at the top-right side of the screen.

option at the top-right side of the screen. Type or paste the code in the designated area and then click the Use option.

Doing so will redeem the code and automatically add all the rewards to your inventory. You can check the rewards by either visiting the developer's Roblox page or by checking out the latest patch notes.

Ad

Also check: All Lobster locations in Fisch

FAQs about Climb and Jump Tower

How many trophies do you need to unlock the Empire State Building in Climb and Jump Tower?

You must collect 10 trophies to unlock this map.

How do you get trophies in Climb and Jump Tower?

You must reach the very top of a building to collect a trophy.

What do Wings do in Climb and Jump Tower?

Wings increase your climbing speed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024