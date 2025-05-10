Climb and Jump Tower Big Update 2 patch notes

Climb and Jump Tower is a fun Roblox experience in which you climb iconic high-rise buildings from around the world, such as the Eiffel Tower and the Empire State Building. The game features a variety of pets and other features to make the overall experience enjoyable. The recent Big Update 2 fixed various lingering issues and also added a couple of new things.
This article offers the complete patch notes of the update, where you can check out all the details. So, stick around till the end for all the information.
The complete changelog of Climb and Jump Tower Big Update 2
The Big Update 2 adds various new features to the game, but the overall content is relatively less. However, this is not a big issue since it improves the quality of the game. Below, we have all the details that you might want to check out.
Mega New Stuff
- The update added some new features to the game.
Unique Tower Peaks
- Each Tower in the game now offers unique endings. This makes climbing each one worth the effort.
Pet Index Collection
- You can now complete the Pet Index to obtain amazing rewards. This can be done by hatching eggs from different maps and collecting all the pets.
Exclusive Wings and Pets
- Each new world in the game now has exclusive Wings and Pets that you can obtain.
Friend invite bonuses
- You can now obtain Rare items when you invite your friends to play the game.
VIP Pass auto-updates
- The VIP Pass now offers new perks and benefits to those who own it.
Smoother Gameplay
- Big Update 2 has fixed various bugs and made the gameplay smoother than before.
- The update has also fixed the controls, making them better.
Free Gift Codes
- You can use the code 40MVISIT to redeem amazing rewards.
Notification about the upcoming feature
- The developer will add the Trading feature in the near future. This will allow you to swap various items with other players.
Also check: A beginner's guide to Climb and Jump Tower
How to redeem codes in the game
The developer publishes various game codes frequently that you can redeem to obtain various rewards, including money, potions, and more. However, new players might not know how to redeem these codes. If you have a code, you can simply follow the instructions below to redeem it.
- Launch the game.
- Stay on the ground or start climbing.
- Click on the Code option at the top-right side of the screen.
- Type or paste the code in the designated area and then click the Use option.
Doing so will redeem the code and automatically add all the rewards to your inventory. You can check the rewards by either visiting the developer's Roblox page or by checking out the latest patch notes.
Also check: All Lobster locations in Fisch
FAQs about Climb and Jump Tower
How many trophies do you need to unlock the Empire State Building in Climb and Jump Tower?
You must collect 10 trophies to unlock this map.
How do you get trophies in Climb and Jump Tower?
You must reach the very top of a building to collect a trophy.
What do Wings do in Climb and Jump Tower?
Wings increase your climbing speed.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024