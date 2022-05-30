×
Collect All Pets codes in Roblox: Free Boost (May 2022)

Have fun collecting pets (Image via Roblox)
Benny Sagayarajan
ANALYST
Modified May 30, 2022 05:03 AM IST
Feature

Roblox Collect All Pets coupons are free codes provided by the game's creator, TwoZoos, to assist users in their pet-collecting quest. They usually come in the form of Boosts that raise the amount of Gold a player collects in the game, which they can then use to buy more eggs and pets.

TwoZoos created Collect All Pets specifically on the Roblox platform. It's a relaxing game in which players gather rare pets. Their pets will go over the map and smash crystals for them, collecting Gold. Players can use the Gold to purchase additional eggs as well as enhancements and bonus features. They can also combine five pets of the same rarity to form a single highly powerful pet.

Try to acquire all of the pets and make it to the top of the scoreboards.

Roblox players need to use these Collect All Pets codes for free Boost

Active codes in Roblox Collect All Pets

youtube-cover

The codes mentioned below need to be redeemed exactly as they appear. Copy-pasting them in the game to avoid any errors is a good idea. Detailed steps on how to redeem the codes have been included in this article to help players out as well.

Players must remember that the codes active currently are likely to expire at some point in the future, meaning they should use these codes as soon as possible.

  • 4815162342 - Redeem code to get double Gold Boost
  • Brrrrr - Redeem code to get double Gold Boost
  • Click - Redeem code to get double Gold Boost
  • DuelingDragons - Redeem code to get double Gold for four hours
  • Erdentempel - Redeem code to get double Gold Boost
  • FewAndFarBetween - Redeem code to get double Gold for four hours
  • FirstCodeEver - Redeem code to get double Gold Boost
  • Groupie - Redeem code to get double Gold Boost
  • HorseWithNoName - Redeem code to get double Gold Boost
  • IfYouAintFirst - Redeem code to get double Gold Boost
  • ItsAlwaysADesert - Redeem code to get double Gold for one hour
  • KlausWasHere - Redeem code to get double Gold for two hours
  • MemoryLeak - Redeem code to get double Gold Boost
  • Orion - Redeem code to get double Gold Boost
  • PillarsOfCreation - Redeem code to get double Gold Boost
  • SecretCodeWasHere - Redeem code to get double Gold Boost
  • ShinyHunting - Redeem code to get double Gold for two hours
  • Taikatalvi - Redeem code to get double Gold Boost
  • TheGreatCodeInTheSky - Redeem code to get double Gold Boost
  • TillFjalls - Redeem code to get double Gold Boost
  • TooManyDrops - Redeem code to get double Gold for two hours
  • TreeSauce - Redeem code to get double Gold Boost
  • WhoLetTheDogsOut - Redeem code to get free Boost (new!)

Expired codes in Roblox Collect All Pets

There are currently no Collect All Pets codes that have expired.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Collect All Pets

youtube-cover

Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:

  • Launch Roblox's Collect All Pets game.
  • At the top of the screen, tap the tag icon.
  • Copy and paste desired code in the box that appears.
  • Click on Submit.

With these steps executed, players can bask in the benefits of the codes mentioned earlier.

Roblox has more than a few games when it comes to titles casual players can enjoy. If players want an experience similar to the one Collect All Pets offers, they could try the following games.

Other similar games in Roblox

Vibe Station

youtube-cover

Vibe Station is the perfect custom game to try for a fun and relaxing time. Vibe Station, as the name implies, lets people gather up and chill while enjoying nine different radio stations, three floors, and a slew of hidden surprises.

There are over 50 different seating animations to choose from, allowing players more options regarding how they might want to relax with their pals, even if it's only on a virtual level.

Vibe Station is perfect for anyone who wants to virtually hang out with friends and perhaps have delightful conversations while having a great time.

Brookhaven Roleplay

youtube-cover

Playing multiplayer games that aren't restrictive is a lot of fun. If players are looking for something similar in Roblox, they could try playing the Brookhaven Roleplay custom game.

Players will find everything they find in real life in Brookhaven Roleplay, including towns, houses, automobiles, and numerous tools that will help them feel as if they were portraying their life in this custom game.

The gameplay is simple and straightforward. Players can get a bunch of friends together, get a house, automobile, and enjoy the city as if they were there.

My Restaurant!

youtube-cover
Have players ever fantasized about running their own restaurant? If so, My Restaurant! is the ideal custom Roblox game for doing just that. They not only get to build a restaurant from the ground up and see it grow but also get to invite their friends over, visit their restaurants, and compete against one another.

Players can purchase whatever equipment they want, decorate the restaurant any way they want, discover and prepare delicious cuisine, trade products with other players on the world market, and try to make the restaurant the best one in the universe.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
