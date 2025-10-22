Commando Apple Plants Vs Brainrots: How to get, rarity, and more

Plants Vs Brainrots is all about purchasing seeds and planting them in your garden to defeat the swarms of brainrot-inspired characters. Recently, the developers introduced Commando Apple, the first-ever seed with a limited stock. Its plant form features a red apple with black stripes on its stern face, holding a brown-colored missile launcher over its shoulder.

This guide tells you how to obtain the Commando Apple and its base damage in Roblox Plants Vs Brainrots.

How to get Commando Apple in Plants Vs Brainrots

Commando Apple in Robux Shop (Image via Roblox)

A Commando Apple seed can be purchased from the Shop for 1399 Robux. Currently, it is the only seed that is exclusively available in the Robux Shop, setting it apart from others which are obtained from the Seed Shop or as event rewards.

Only 500,000 Commando Apples are available in Plants Vs Brainrots. So, if you're interested in buying it, quickly make the transaction before the stock runs out. You can buy any number of seeds as long as they are in stock.

Given that this seed is a limited item, the developers may not reintroduce it in the future. Players can currently spend Robux to acquire it, or miss out on the opportunity altogether.

It is also possible to obtain a Commando Apple as a gift. Invite one of your friends to your private server, tell them to open the Shop, and then press the present icon next to the Commando Apple image. They can then select you as the gift recipient and buy the seed with Robux.

Rarity and damage of Commando Apple

More about the Commando Apple (Image via Roblox)

Commando Apple is the first plant belonging to the Limited category. It is at the top of the rarity hierarchy, surpassing even Secret and Godly plants.

Notably, the Commando Apple has a massive 15,000 base damage. This number is greater than Secret plants like Mango and King Limone, thus making the Limited plant the most valuable addition in one's garden.

Players can get giant-sized as well as mutated Commando Apple plants after sowing their seeds. The chance of getting a giant or mutated plant depends on the Luck multiplier, which can be increased by defeating enemies and bosses, and using Lucky Potions offered by redemption codes.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

Is Commando Apple Robux-exclusive?

Yes, this seed can only be bought with 1399 Robux. You cannot get it by spending Money, the in-game currency, or as an event mission reward.

What is the base damage of the Commando Apple?

This Limited plant has 15,000 base damage.

How many Commando Apple seeds are currently in stock?

As of this writing, 457,890 such seeds are in stock. Consider buying one as soon as possible to increase the firepower in your garden.

