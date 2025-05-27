Dandy's World Roleplay guide

Roblox Dandy's World is primarily a survival horror Roblox experience that tasks players with escaping floors while being hunted by a monster. However, it also has a more relaxing game mode with many unique features. The Roleplay mode, released in August 2024, allows players to roleplay as their favorite Toon or Twisted, chat with others, and dive deep into the game's lore.

Ad

This guide provides instructions on accessing the Roleplay mode, which is available to all players, and highlights its various features.

How to access Dandy's World Roleplay mode

Entrance to the Roleplay mode (Image via Roblox)

Roleplay in Dandy's World is a welcome addition for those who want to hang out with their friends and learn more about the Roblox experience. To access it, look to the left after spawning in the game's lobby. Interact with the door that has the words "Roleplay" above it to be teleported to the game mode.

Ad

Trending

Upon entering the Roleplay mode, you can collaborate with other players to discuss and envision different scenarios. For instance, you can assume the role of a security guard or a vendor managing the Elevator Shop booth in one of the rooms.

Features of Dandy's World Roleplay mode

Toons in the Roleplay mode (Image via Roblox)

The Roleplay mode does not restrict players when it comes to the selection of Toons. You can play as any Toon, regardless of whether you have purchased its license from the Shop.

Ad

There are many other interesting features in the Roleplay mode:

Play as any Toon: In the normal survival-escape game mode, you can only use those characters whose Toon Licenses you have purchased. The Roleplay mode has no such limitations. You can select from a range of Toons after accessing the namesake tab.

In the normal survival-escape game mode, you can only use those characters whose Toon Licenses you have purchased. The Roleplay mode has no such limitations. You can select from a range of Toons after accessing the namesake tab. Play as a Twisted: Instead of being a Toon, you can play as a Twisted after choosing one from the namesake tab. However, you can only select Twisted that you have encountered in the main game and must have at least 1% Research on them.

Instead of being a Toon, you can play as a Twisted after choosing one from the namesake tab. However, you can only select Twisted that you have encountered in the main game and must have at least 1% Research on them. Unique chat feature: Chat interactions are central to the Dandy's World Roleplay mode. Unlike in the main gamemode, a grey dialogue box appears when a player sends a message in the Roleplay mode chat.

Chat interactions are central to the Dandy's World Roleplay mode. Unlike in the main gamemode, a grey dialogue box appears when a player sends a message in the Roleplay mode chat. Teleport : The Teleport lets you access different rooms, such as the Toon Rooms and Projector Room, in the Roleplay mode instantly. You can also teleport back to the lobby.

: The Teleport lets you access different rooms, such as the Toon Rooms and Projector Room, in the Roleplay mode instantly. You can also teleport back to the lobby. Lore: The Roleplay mode gives lore details about various Toons in the form of notes and other objects. For instance, a note in Razzle & Dazzle's room indicates that they are fans of Vee's Game Show, and their hunger for the limelight can also be seen in the Projector Room.

Ad

Given that the game is still in alpha, the Roleplay mode could receive more content in the future. Players can currently use it to catch a break before embarking on the mission to complete the 100th floor in Dandy's World.

Also check: Dandy’s World Blot guide

FAQs

How can I access the Roleplay mode in Roblox Dandy's World?

The door to the Roleplay mode can be found on the left side of the spawn.

Ad

Is the Roleplay mode free?

Yes, the Roleplay mode is available to all players for free.

Can we use Toon skins in the Roleplay mode?

Yes, Toon skins can be equipped in the Roleplay mode of Dandy's World. However, you can only equip cosmetics that you purchased in the main game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024