Dead Rails bank code: How to open the vault

While exploring the vast landscape of Dead Rails, you will come across various abandoned buildings. Such structures can be looted to find fuel for your train or to refill your pocket with money. Speaking of money, there aren't many ways to earn a generous amount of in-game currency. You may have to loot a bank to become the richest person in this experience. Oh wait, there is a bank that can be looted to earn loads of money.

The bank is one of the buildings found in the desert infested by the undead. All the treasure you can loot from there is locked behind a vault or a safe. To open that, you will need a code found somewhere in the in-game world. Here's a detailed guide To help you find the safe code and loot the bank in Dead Rails..

How to unlock the bank safe in Dead Rails (Safe code)

In this Roblox title, there is a random chance that the bank will spawn on your map. You may or may not find this building every time you start your playthrough. Mostly, you will find it next to the train tracks; however, it can also spawn in infested towns in a village being destroyed by the zombies.

Open the vault to get free Gold Bars (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@codezzyrbx)

The bank has a big vault that contains plenty of Gold Bars. Each of the Gold Bars can be sold for $50 at a Trading Post. To open the vault, you will need a code combination. The code is actually tied to a zombie wearing a hat — signifying it was previously the bank manager.

Thankfully, you don't need to go and find the said zombie somewhere far. Instead, he will spawn outside the bank along with other zombies and try to attack you.

Find the safe code by killing a zombie (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@codezzyrbx)

Killing the zombie manager will drop a piece of paper with a code written on it. You can then enter the said code and open the vault to loot all the Gold Bars. It should be noted that the safe or vault code isn't the same every time.

It is unique and will differ every time you find the bank on your server. So, to get the vault code, you will have to kill the zombie manager every single time.

In case you don't want to do the hard work, there's one more way to open the vault in the bank. You can simply blow up the vault door using a Dynamite. To get a Dynamite, you can head over to the Gunsmith shop and purchase it for $25 in-game money.

Once you have it, simply attach it to the vault door and wait for it to explode. Upon its explosion, you can enter the vault and grab all the Gold to sell it for good money.

FAQs

How to open the safe in the bank in Dead Rails

The safe can be opened by using a code dropped by a zombie outside the bank.

What is the code for opening the bank vault in Dead Rails?

The code for opening the vault changes every time you start a game. You can find the code by killing the zombies that spawn outside the bank.

How much does the Dynamite cost in Dead Rails?

You can get the Dynamite for $25 in this experience.

