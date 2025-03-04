Dead Rails Class guide

It is quite unfair to go up against the hordes of zombies, vampires, outlaws, and other enemies in Dead Rails without having some sort of advantage in your favor. This is the reason why the developers introduced the new Class feature in this experience. You can now join a unique Class to receive specific perks and items once you spawn on the map.

Unlike most other Roblox titles, the Class you will be getting isn't decided through RNG. Instead, you can purchase it using an in-game currency called Bonds. Read on below to learn more about every Class in Dead Rails.

All Classes in Dead Rails and how to get them

In this Roblox title, there are a total of five Classes that you can acquire: None, Doctor, Iron Clad, Alamo, and the Arsonist. To unlock them, you will have to spend Bonds at the Tailor's shop in the lobby. In case you didn't already know, Bonds can either be purchased from the Bank in the lobby or found while exploring the map. You can look for this currency in abandoned houses and bandit camps.

For your reference, we have mentioned the price and specialty of every Class below.

1) None

The None Class has no perks (Image via Roblox)

Equipped by default

The None Class is the default class that has no perks or stat buffs to offer you. Players who belong to this class simply spawn with a shovel and a brown cowboy hat.

2) Doctor

Heal others by picking up the Doctor Class (Image via Roblox)

Purchase it for 15 Bonds

The Doctor Class provides health supplies, allowing you to become the support system of your team. You will spawn with a shovel, x2 Bandages, x2 Snake Oil, and a bowler hat if you purchase this Class from the Tailor. It should be noted that a Doctor has a special perk that allows them to heal other players by spending half of their health. So, when playing in a team, at least one player should choose the Doctor Class.

3) Iron Clad

Iron Clad allows you to become a tank (Image via Roblox)

Purchase it for 100 Bonds

The Iron Clad is so far the most expensive Class in Dead Rails. This is because it allows you to play the role of a tank for your team. Those who spawn as an Iron Clad are well-equipped with armor, allowing them to absorb a lot of damage. Upon choosing this Class, you will spawn with a shovel, Helmet, Chestplate, Left Shoulder Armor, and Right Shoulder Armor.

The only downside of picking up the Iron Clad is that it reduces your movement speed by 20%. However, this is to be expected due to the weight of your armor.

4) The Alamo

Fortify your train by choosing the Alamo Class (Image via Roblox)

Purchase it for 20 Bonds

The Alamo is the ultimate jury rig of the team as they specialize in fortifying the train with specific items. Those who pick this class spawn with x3 Steel Wall, x3 Barbed Wire, a Helmet, and a Shovel. All of these can help you avoid taking damage from bandits, who never stop shooting.

Arsonist

Set everything on fire by unlocking the Arsonist Class (Image via Roblox)

Purchase it for 50 Bonds

If you just really like setting things on fire, then the Arsonist Class is perfect for you. An Arsonist spawns with a shovel, a charred cowboy hat, and x4 Molotovs in their inventory. Using the Molotovs, you can turn enemies into a pile of ash and continue with your run.

FAQs

What is the best Class in Dead Rails?

Currently, the Iron Clad is the best Class to pick in this experience.

How much does the Iron Clad cost in Dead Rails?

You can purchase the Iron Clad Class from the Tailor for 100 bonds.

How to get Bonds in Dead Rails

You can purchase Bonds from the bank in the lobby or find them while looting abandoned houses.

