Dead Rails Pony Express Challenge guide

The Pony Express Challenge in Dead Rails requires you to beat the game without using the train even once. It is rather difficult considering the long distance you need to travel. On top of it, there are threats like zombies, outlaws, werewolves, etc., that are ready to slow you down. Additionally, hunger will kick in hundreds of times before you reach the Final Fort to lower the bridge and escape.

Regardless, if you are looking to complete this final mission on the Challenge board and earn some stars and Bonds, then this guide got you covered. We have mentioned some effective tips below that can help you complete the Pony Express Challenge easily in Dead Rails.

How to complete the Pony Express Challenge in Dead Rails

Complete the Pony Express Challenge to earn Bonds and stars (Image via Roblox)

As stated above, you need to win the game without using the train to complete the Pony Express Challenge. In exchange for doing so, you will be rewarded with 30 Bonds in Dead Rails and nine Challenge Stars. While the rewards are worth getting, you must dedicate an entire playthrough to beat this challenge.

Here are a few tips that can help you win the Pony Express Challenge in this Roblox title.

Play with friends

First of all, make sure that you are playing with trusted individuals who support you; even if a single person from your team moves the train, the challenge will end right away. You can also take this adventure solo, but it's usually not recommended because of the threats out there.

Pick the Cowboy Class

Pick the Cowboy Class to spawn with a horse (Image via Roblox)

If possible, purchase the Cowboy Class for 50 Bonds from the Tailor in the lobby. By equipping this Class, you will spawn with a tamed horse and a revolver in this game. With the tamed horse you get, you won't have to scour the entire desert for a wild horse.

Don't buy Coal

Instead of Coal, purchase other things like weapons and healing kits at the start of your playthrough. Since you won't be using the train to travel around, buying Coal won't do anything.

Stock up on weapons and heals

Spend a decent amount of money to purchase weapons, ammo, and bandages. The outlaws can spawn in huge numbers to overwhelm you. In such cases, you can't retreat using the train, but will have to stay back to fight them. To stay in the battle, you will need lots of firepower and bandages.

Invest in armor and other utility items

Purchase protective gear like armor and lightning rods to stay in the game for long. While armor will protect you from incoming attacks, a lightning rod will save you from thunder during rain. Also, purchase a lantern as it won't take you long to stumble and lose your path during nighttime.

FAQs

What are the rewards for completing the Pony Express challenge in Dead Rails?

You will get 30 Bonds and nine Challenge Stars for completing the Pony Express Challenge.

How to use the Challenge Stars in Dead Rails?

The Challenge Stars are displayed above your character's head. Having more stars will show others that you have completed the most number of challenges.

Will I lose the Pony Express Challenge if my teammate uses the train in Dead Rails?

Yes, you will lose the Pony Express Challenge if anyone from your squad uses the train.

