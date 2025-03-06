When does Dead Rails end?

Not knowing how far to go in Dead Rails can be a real struggle, especially when you are already playing against the odds. The desert is filled with unwelcoming creatures like the bandits, zombies, and vampires. You may not always have sufficient firepower to handle these threats because no matter what, they always come back. In such situations, the only wise thing to do is follow the railway tracks and find a way out of the desert.

Initially, the desert seems like a never-ending loop of tracks and sand. Thankfully though, it's not true as the Dead Rails has an end, meaning you can beat the game after crossing the bridge in the final fort. Here's a guide to help you find that ending.

Dead Rails ending guide

Travel 80,000m to reach the final fort (Image via Roblox || YouTube@ItzVexo)

To escape the infamous desert in this Roblox title, reach 80,000 m while traveling on the train. You can see the distance covered on your train's dashboard. Upon reaching the 80,000 mark, you'll reach a fort heavily protected by the bandits. On the other side of this fort, there's the bridge you need to lower down. Doing so will pave the way for the exit and end the game.

Lower the bridge to escape to beat the game (Image via Roblox || YouTube@ItzVexo)

This is not an easy task because once you lower the bridge, a four-minute-long countdown will begin. During this period, the bandits will try to ambush you from every direction. Once the countdown is over, the bridge will be lowered completely and you can exit by hopping in the train.

Tips to beat the Dead Rails

These tips and tricks will help you survive the desert and beat the game:

Gather as much fuel as possible. This includes the items you aren't willing to sell. Unsold items can also be used to provide power to the train's engine.

Don't waste any bullets behind zombies whom you can easily defeat with a melee weapon. You will need plenty of these bullets at the end, so keep a count while shooting.

Consider playing with a squad to increase your chances of winning. Playing alone can be overwhelming in case a horde of zombies or vampires shows up.

At least one player from your squad should pick the Doctor Class during the playthrough. They can easily heal and revive teammates as they spawn with bandages and snake oil.

during the playthrough. They can easily heal and revive teammates as they spawn with bandages and snake oil. Buy extra ammo if you have funds to spare. You might need to unleash them all in the end.

FAQs

What is the ending of Dead Rails?

This experience ends when you reach the fort at the 80,000 m mark. You need to lower the bridge in the fort and use your train to exit.

What is the best weapon in Dead Rails?

Currently, the Vampire Knife is one of the best weapons to use in this title.

Can you save the game in Dead Rails?

No, you will have to start over if you leave the server or die.

