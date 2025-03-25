Dead Rivers: A beginner's guide

If you've played A Dusty Trip and Dead Rails before, you will likely enjoy Dead Rivers on Roblox. It is a game that involves traversing as its core mechanic. Moreover, survivability goes hand-in-hand with traversing, as threats like zombies surround the river. Thankfully, you have access to weapons that you can use to defend yourself.

You must overcome all odds and reach a certain distance while traveling with your boat. While this may sound easy, things could go south when you run out of fuel. For those new to games of this genre, this guide explains how to play Dead Rivers.

Everything you need to know about Dead Rivers

Upon spawning in this Roblox title, you will find yourself near docks. If you are playing solo, there will be only one ship at the docks. However, those playing in a squad will see multiple ships here. Before you board your ship and start your adventures, there are a few things you need to do.

Buy or sell items from the shop (Image via Roblox)

For starters, you must collect or buy/sell items at the shop near the dock. From here, you can purchase various items including weapons, food, and coal. You require all three items to maintain steady progress. At the start of your playthrough, you will find a gold bar that can be sold for cash at the shop. With the cash, you can purchase anything from the stock.

After purchasing an item, you can store it in your backpack to carry it easily. You can also take the items out of your backpack and use them whenever necessary. Items like food and coal should be your priority, as you require them for survival.

While coal will keep your ship running, food items will do the same for you. There is also a hunger meter in the game. Your actions can cause your hunger meter to deplete and once it is reduced to zero, your character will start losing health and die. Thus, eat food items whenever you find them on the map.

When does Dead Rivers end?

Use the ship to traverse the river (Image via Roblox)

Since the game is still under development, there is no proper ending to it. However, you can travel until the 30,000-meter mark to secure an ending for now. After reaching the said distance using a ship, you will unlock a badge, and the playthrough will end.

However, reaching the 30,000-meter mark isn't going to be easy. You will run out of fuel and food items faster than you expect. Hence, make sure to loot abandoned houses as they often give you coal and consumables.

FAQs

Are there any codes in Dead Rivers?

Currently, there are no codes that you can redeem for rewards in the game.

How do you win in Dead Rivers?

In Dead Rivers, you win after reaching the 30,000-meter mark.

Can you play Dead Rivers with friends?

Yes, you can play this game with your friends. Playing in a squad gives you 50% more hunger meter.

