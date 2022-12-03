Deadly Sins Retribution codes in Roblox: Free spins and resets (December 2022)

Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution codes can be redeemed by players in the game for spins that can be used to change the race of the avatar and its magic abilities. They also offer stat resets which can come in handy after the aforementioned alteration has been made. Gamers can play as monsters or as one of the Seven Deadly Sins in this title.

The Roblox game is inspired by a very popular Japanese animated series called Seven Deadly Sins. The title has the same characters as the anime. The game also has a mysterious world where players can explore and get stronger by collecting weapons and gears. In this regard, the codes mentioned below can help.

All the free active and expired codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution

All working codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution

Below are the active codes in the game:

anniversarydelayed - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 20 spins of each type

anniversarytreat - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10 of each type

bossnerf - This active code can be redeemed by players for 25 spins of each type

deadlyforest - This active code can be redeemed by players for 15 spins of each

delaycode - This active code can be redeemed by players for 30 spins of each type

dropthegifts - This active code can be redeemed by players for 20 spins of each type

dsrtiktok - This active code can be redeemed by players for 20 of each type

dsryoutube - This active code can be redeemed by players for 15 of each type

fabis23now - This active code can be redeemed by players for 70 spins of each type

giftchange - This active code can be redeemed by players for 25 spins of each type

halloweenfix - This active code can be redeemed by players for five spins of each type

raremagic1 - This active code can be redeemed by players for a rare magic spin

rarerace - This active code can be redeemed by players for rare race spin

spookyseason - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10 of each spin

thankful - This active code can be redeemed by players for 24 spins of each type

thankful2 - This active code can be redeemed by players for 40 spins of each type

tiktokup - This active code can be redeemed by players for 25 of each type

weloveexp - This active code can be redeemed by players for 400 seconds of x2 exp

wereallydolovedsr - This active code can be redeemed by players for 35 spins of each type

All inactive codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution

Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working without notice. This is what happened to these codes, which do not work in the game anymore:

anotherbugfix - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10 spins of each type

clover_retribution - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10 spins of each type

fabdelay - This active code can be redeemed by players for 20 spins of each

fabfix1 - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10 spins of each and 200 seconds of 2x exp

quickfix2 - This active code can be redeemed by players for five spins of each type

quickfix - This active code can be redeemed by players for five spins of each type

rerelease1 - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10 race and magic spins

rerelease2 - This active code can be redeemed by Roblox players for five race and magic spins

rerelease3 - This active code can be redeemed by players for five race and magic spins

rerelease4 - This active code can be redeemed by players for 2x XP for 15 minutes

rerelease5 - This active code can be redeemed by players for a stat reset

rerelease6 - This active code can be redeemed by players for 2x drop rate 15 minutes

roballlate - This active code can be redeemed by players for race spins and magic spins

thankyou1000 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 20 spins of each type + 2x exp

thankyou1700 - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10 spins

upd1 - This active code can be redeemed by players for 20 spins of each + x2 exp

updatesoon - This active code can be redeemed by players for 2x XP for 15 minutes

yetanotherbugfix - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10 spins of each type and 2x XP

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution

You can follow these easy steps to redeem active codes in this Roblox game:

Launch the game.

Select the customize button on the main menu.

Next, select the Race and Magic button.

Enter an active code in the text box.

Hit Enter to finish the process.

You can restart the game and try reusing a code if it doesn't work as intended the first time.

