Deadly Sins Retribution codes in Roblox: Free spins and resets (December 2022)

Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution codes can be redeemed by players in the game for spins that can be used to change the race of the avatar and its magic abilities. They also offer stat resets which can come in handy after the aforementioned alteration has been made. Gamers can play as monsters or as one of the Seven Deadly Sins in this title.
The Roblox game is inspired by a very popular Japanese animated series called Seven Deadly Sins. The title has the same characters as the anime. The game also has a mysterious world where players can explore and get stronger by collecting weapons and gears. In this regard, the codes mentioned below can help.
All the free active and expired codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution
All working codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution
Below are the active codes in the game:
- anniversarydelayed - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 20 spins of each type
- anniversarytreat - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10 of each type
- bossnerf - This active code can be redeemed by players for 25 spins of each type
- deadlyforest - This active code can be redeemed by players for 15 spins of each
- delaycode - This active code can be redeemed by players for 30 spins of each type
- dropthegifts - This active code can be redeemed by players for 20 spins of each type
- dsrtiktok - This active code can be redeemed by players for 20 of each type
- dsryoutube - This active code can be redeemed by players for 15 of each type
- fabis23now - This active code can be redeemed by players for 70 spins of each type
- giftchange - This active code can be redeemed by players for 25 spins of each type
- halloweenfix - This active code can be redeemed by players for five spins of each type
- raremagic1 - This active code can be redeemed by players for a rare magic spin
- rarerace - This active code can be redeemed by players for rare race spin
- spookyseason - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10 of each spin
- thankful - This active code can be redeemed by players for 24 spins of each type
- thankful2 - This active code can be redeemed by players for 40 spins of each type
- tiktokup - This active code can be redeemed by players for 25 of each type
- weloveexp - This active code can be redeemed by players for 400 seconds of x2 exp
- wereallydolovedsr - This active code can be redeemed by players for 35 spins of each type
Detailed steps to redeem these free codes are provided in the last section of the article.
All inactive codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution
Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working without notice. This is what happened to these codes, which do not work in the game anymore:
- anotherbugfix - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10 spins of each type
- clover_retribution - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10 spins of each type
- fabdelay - This active code can be redeemed by players for 20 spins of each
- fabfix1 - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10 spins of each and 200 seconds of 2x exp
- quickfix2 - This active code can be redeemed by players for five spins of each type
- quickfix - This active code can be redeemed by players for five spins of each type
- rerelease1 - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10 race and magic spins
- rerelease2 - This active code can be redeemed by Roblox players for five race and magic spins
- rerelease3 - This active code can be redeemed by players for five race and magic spins
- rerelease4 - This active code can be redeemed by players for 2x XP for 15 minutes
- rerelease5 - This active code can be redeemed by players for a stat reset
- rerelease6 - This active code can be redeemed by players for 2x drop rate 15 minutes
- roballlate - This active code can be redeemed by players for race spins and magic spins
- thankyou1000 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 20 spins of each type + 2x exp
- thankyou1700 - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10 spins
- upd1 - This active code can be redeemed by players for 20 spins of each + x2 exp
- updatesoon - This active code can be redeemed by players for 2x XP for 15 minutes
- yetanotherbugfix - This active code can be redeemed by players for 10 spins of each type and 2x XP
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution
You can follow these easy steps to redeem active codes in this Roblox game:
- Launch the game.
- Select the customize button on the main menu.
- Next, select the Race and Magic button.
- Enter an active code in the text box.
- Hit Enter to finish the process.
You can restart the game and try reusing a code if it doesn't work as intended the first time.