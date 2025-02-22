Death Ninja Anime Adventures: How to get, Evolve, and Stats

Anime Adventures offers players a variety of units to use against waves of enemies. While some of these units can be obtained by completing specific tasks, others like the Death Ninja are only available during a specific period. This is one of the main reasons why most players don't know how to obtain this unit or if the wait for it is even worth it.

Ad

This article will offer a brief guide highlighting the unit's availability, deployment cost, and other stats, helping you judge if Death Ninja is worth your time or not.

A brief guide to unlocking Death Ninja in Anime Adventures

You will need to trade with another player to get Death Ninja (Image via Roblox || Anime Adventures Wiki)

Unlike most other units in the game, Death Ninja is a limited-time unit that was introduced with the Halloween Update quite a few patches back. When the event was active, you could obtain it by opening Spooky Stars. However, now that the event is over, the only way to get your hands on this unit is by trading it with another player.

Ad

Trending

Note that Death Ninja is a limited Mythical unit, so you will need to spend quite a few gems to trade for it. The price might even increase if it is the evolved version of the unit called Death Ninja (Immortal Butcher). So, we recommend grinding through the Story and Infinite Mode to amass gems.

Once you get the unit and wish to evolve it, you will need to collect the following items:

Ad

x1 Triple-Bladed Scythe

x12 Star Fruit

x3 Blue Star Fruit

x5 Red Star Fruit

x4 Pink Star Fruit

xx1 Rainbow Star Fruit

Once you have all the items, simply head over to the Evolve section in the main lobby. Step into the circle at the very end, select Death Ninja, and evolve it into the stronger form.

Also check: Anime Adventures Menace Guide

Stats, Deployment, and upgrade costs of Death Ninja

Death Ninja can also be useful in Raids (Image via Roblox)

Now that you have Death Ninja in your inventory, it is time to know how much it costs to put the unit on the battlefield and upgrade it. This information will help you prepare your deck and manage your money during battles.

Ad

Deployment

Cost - 1750 coins

1750 coins Damage - 400 + 120 Bleed damage over three ticks

400 + 120 Bleed damage over three ticks Range - 19

19 SPA - 6

6 DPS - 66.67

Upgrade 1

Cost - 2500 coins

2500 coins Damage - 750 + 225 Bleed damage over three ticks

750 + 225 Bleed damage over three ticks Range - 20

20 SPA - 6

6 DPS - 125

Upgrade 2

Cost - 3500 coins

3500 coins Damage - 1250 + 375 Bleed damage over three ticks

1250 + 375 Bleed damage over three ticks Range - 22

22 SPA - 6

6 DPS - 208.33

Upgrade 3

Cost - 4000 coins

4000 coins Damage - 2000 + 600 Bleed damage over three ticks

2000 + 600 Bleed damage over three ticks Range - 23

23 SPA - 6

6 DPS - 333.33

Upgrade 4

Cost - 5500 coins

5500 coins Damage - 2500 + 750 Bleed damage over three ticks

2500 + 750 Bleed damage over three ticks Range - 24

24 SPA - 7

7 DPS - 357.14

Ad

Upgrade 5

Cost - 7500 coins

7500 coins Damage - 3500 + 1050 Bleed damage over three ticks

3500 + 1050 Bleed damage over three ticks Range - 25

25 SPA - 7

7 DPS - 500

Upgrade 6

Cost - 9000 coins

9000 coins Damage - 4000 + 1200 Bleed damage over three ticks

4000 + 1200 Bleed damage over three ticks Range - 27

27 SPA - 7

7 DPS - 571.43

Death Ninja is a decent unit that deals Bleed damage, making him useful against shielded enemies. You can also use him in the Infinite Mode but make sure to pair it with other powerful units that can deal explosive damage.

Also check: Anime Adventures Ghost-kun Guide

Ad

FAQs about Anime Adventures

What rarity is Death Ninja in Anime Adventures?

Death Ninja is a Mythical unit in the game.

How much does it cost to deploy Death Ninja in Anime Adventures?

You must spend 1750 coins to deploy this unit.

What is the evolved version of Death Ninja called in Anime Adventures?

The evolved version of this unit is called Death Ninja (Immortal Butcher).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024