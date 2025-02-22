Ghost-kun Anime Adventures: Overview and stats

Anime Adventures is a Roblox experience that boasts a huge roster of characters inspired by iconic anime series. Ghost-kun is one such unit that has been popular in the community for some time now. The newly added character has established itself as a useful addition to any deck thanks to its damage and usability.

This article will provide all the details of the unit so that you can decide if it's worth summoning and adding to your deck.

Everything about Ghost-kun in Anime Adventures

Ghost-kun is a Mythical unit (Image via Anime Adventures Wiki)

Ghost-kun is a Mythical unit in the game that can be obtained through Summons. This means you must spend gems and try your luck at the summoning pool to add this unit to your deck. This can be slightly troublesome, as Mythical units have a mere 0.25% drop chance.

Hence, you will need to spend quite a few gems to get your hands on this unit. Since Ghost-kun is based on a character from Jibaku Shounen Hanako-kun, and has supernatural abilities that will help you in battle.

If you wish to upgrade Ghost-kun and get the evolved version, then you will need to do 5000 Takedowns with it. Once this is done, you will then need the following items to complete the evolution:

x30 Yellow Star

x10 Blue Star

x13 Red Star

x10 Pink Star

x13 Green Star

x3 Rainbow Star

Deployment and upgrade costs of Ghost-kun

You can only get this unit through Summons (Image via Roblox)

Now that you know more about the unit, it is time to familiarize yourself with how much it will cost you to deploy it during a battle. It is also crucial to know the upgrade costs for the unit. Here's a look a the deployment and upgrade costs of Ghost-kun:

Deployment

Cost - 1200 coins

1200 coins Damage - 246

246 Range - 25.8

25.8 SPA - 6.0

Upgrade 1

Cost - 1750 coins

1750 coins Damage - 411

411 Range - 25.6

25.6 SPA - 5.0

Upgrade 2

Cost - 3300 coins

3300 coins Damage - 1233

1233 Range - 26.8

26.8 SPA - 8

Upgrade 3

Cost - 5000 coins

5000 coins Damage - 2055

2055 Range - 26.8

26.8 SPA - 7.5

Upgrade 4

Cost - 7500 coins

7500 coins Damage - 2466

2466 Range - 27.8

27.8 SPA - 7.0

Upgrade 5

Cost - 10000 coins

10000 coins Damage - 4111

4111 Range - 28.8

28.8 SPA - 6.5

As shown from the above-mentioned information, Ghost-kun offers a good deal of damage and range. This allows it to cover a big area of the map during battles. The evolved ford, Ghost-kun (Bound) is a complete beast and deals an immense amount of damage. Hence, we recommend collecting the necessary items and evolving the unit as soon as you can.

FAQs about Anime Adventures

How do you get Ghost-kun in Anime Adventures?

Ghost-kun can be summoned and has a drop chance of 0.25%.

What is the rarity of Ghost-kun in Anime Adventures?

Ghost-kun falls in the Mythical rarity.

Does Ghost-kun have an evolved form in Anime Adventures?

Yes, you can evolve the unit into Ghost-kun (Bound)

