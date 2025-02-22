Menace Anime Adventures: How to get, stats, and deployment cost

Anime Adventures featuress a huge roster consisting of powerful units from iconic anime and manga series. Menace is one such unit you might want to add to your deck since it offers good damage and buffs. While this unit is relatively popular, not many players know how to obtain it. Here's a brief guide to help you find and obtain Menace as well as reveal its deployment cost, how to evolve it, and the full stats list. This will further help you judge if the unit is worth your time and effort.

Obtaining Menace in Anime Adventures

You can get Menace from Raids (Image via Anime Adventures Wiki)

Unlike most other units in the game, the only way to obtain Menace is by completing the Raids. You can either complete the Ruined City Raid 15 times; if you're lucky, you might get it early. However, being a Mythical unit, Menace has a mere 1% drop chance from these attempts.

Once you obtain this unit, the next step is to level it up so it reaches its full potential. You gain XP by completing matches or by feeding it various items like the Senzu Beans. Simultaneously, you should also keep collecting items required to evolve the unit into Menace (Terror). For this, you must also reach 7,500 takedowns with Menace first.

Complete Raids to get valuable items and the unit (Image via Roblox)

Here's the complete list of items you need to complete the evolution process of this unit.

4 x Ice Crystallite

4 x Dark Crystallite

2 x Blood Crystallite

4 x Star Fruit

4 x Blue Star Fruit

1 x Red Star Fruit

1 x Pink Star Fruit

1 x Rainbow Star Fruit

Once you have all these items, simply head over to the Evolve section in the main lobby, enter the circle, and select Menace. If you have all the required items, you will be able to click on Evolve and successfully obtain Menace (Terror).

Deployment, upgrade cost, and stats of Menace

Focus on the Ruined City Raid to get Menace (Image via Roblox)

Now that you have the unit, take it to battle. However, it's better to familiarize yourself with its deployment and upgrade costs. This will help you manage the in-game finances better and not run out of money mid-battle.

Deployment

Cost - 1500 coins

1500 coins Damage - 308 + 92.4 Bleed damage over three ticks

308 + 92.4 Bleed damage over three ticks Range - 19

19 SPA - 6

6 DPS - 51.33

Upgrade 1

Cost - 2100 coins

2100 coins Damage - 692 + 207.6 Bleed damage over three ticks

692 + 207.6 Bleed damage over three ticks Range - 20

20 SPA - 6

6 DPS - 115.33

Upgrade 2

Cost - 3000 coins

3000 coins Damage - 1154 + 346.2 Bleed damage over three ticks

1154 + 346.2 Bleed damage over three ticks Range - 24

24 SPA - 6

6 DPS - 256.33

Upgrade 3

Cost - 3500 coins

3500 coins Damage - 1538 + 461.4 Bleed damage over three ticks

1538 + 461.4 Bleed damage over three ticks Range - 24

24 SPA - 6

6 DPS - 256.33

Upgrade 4

Cost - 5000 coins

5000 coins Damage - 2154 + 646.2 Bleed damage over three ticks

2154 + 646.2 Bleed damage over three ticks Range - 26

26 SPA - 7

7 DPS - 307.71

Upgrade 5

Cost - 6500 coins

6500 coins Damage - 2923 + 876.9 Bleed damage over three ticks

2923 + 876.9 Bleed damage over three ticks Range - 27

27 SPA - 7

7 DPS - 417.57

Upgrade 6

Cost - 8000 coins

8000 coins Damage - 3462 + 1038 Bleed damage over three ticks

3462 + 1038 Bleed damage over three ticks Range - 28

28 SPA - 7

7 DPS - 494.57

Upgrade 7

Cost - 10,000 coins

10,000 coins Damage - 4077 + 1223.1 Bleed damage over three ticks

4077 + 1223.1 Bleed damage over three ticks Range - 30

30 SPA - 6.5

6.5 DPS - 627.23

Menace is a great unit for completing story mode and challenges. While it might struggle a little in the Infinite Mode, you can pair it with other powerful units and utilize the amazing Bleed Damage to take care of strong enemies.

FAQs about Anime Adventures

Can I summon Menace in Anime Adventures?

No, you can only get this unit from Raids.

What is the deployment cost of Menace in Anime Adventures?

You need 1500 coins to deploy this unit.

What is the rarity of Menace in Anime Adventures?

Menace falls under the Mythical rarity.

