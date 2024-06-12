Death Penalty: A survival guide

Death Penalty has you face off against other death row inmates and gives you the chance to save yourself by subjecting yourself to experiments. Unfortunately, the other inmates will also want the same, making this multiplayer experience a chaotic one.

Surviving in this game is a mighty feat, especially considering the amount of luck involved in the experience. Your chances of survival decrease every time a player is eliminated, but with certain strategies, you can make it out alive.

Read through this guide for tips to improve your odds of winning if you’re having trouble surviving and earning coins in the Death Penalty.

Tips on surviving in Death Penalty

The beginning of a match (Image via Roblox)

Once a match begins, the game will randomly choose a participant to be executed. This is purely based on luck and naturally, there is nothing that can be done to avoid this. Fortunately, the chances of surviving random execution far outweigh the odds of being picked.

After this phase ends, you must partake in minigames with the other players, many of which are luck-based as well. That said, there are certain steps you can take to survive until the end of the match, which are listed below.

Many minigames in this Roblox experience have you stay away from a particular player, who is the designated enemy of the round. The easiest way to do so is to find a hiding spot and bide your time until the round ends. You can hide by retreating into one of the rooms, climbing atop the lockers, and simply sticking to the shadows.

Actively participate in cooperative minigames to improve your odds of survival. Certain minigames have you try to save one or more players from execution. Your participation may motivate other players to save you when the time comes.

Force Experiments, the boost system of the game (Image via Roblox)

If you have access to Force Experiments, use them wisely. These boosts can be purchased using Volts, improving your odds of survival by a noticeable margin.

Consider communicating with other players to persuade them to make moves that benefit you. A large part of the game is about how you defy the odds of execution by controlling what others do.

If the game server has plenty of people, there is a better chance of you passing unnoticed while retreating into a hiding spot. This is a good way to rack up coins as others get repeatedly picked for fatal minigames and executions.

Hiding away will not work if the number of survivors is in the single digits. Consider actively participating in the minigames when you are left with just a handful of other players.

About Death Penalty

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Death Penalty is all about enduring the experiments conducted upon you to have a chance at survival. This experience is a spiritual successor to an old Roblox game made by the same development team, Social Experiment.

This is a title where luck, skill, and patience factor into determining the winner. No player who does not have all three can survive this thrilling Roblox rollercoaster experience.

Surviving is a matter of completing the minigames and prevailing over the others. The longer you survive, the tougher the games become, and the less likely your survival becomes. Even so, fight against the odds to emerge as the sole survivor and earn tons of coins.

FAQs

What is the best way to survive in Death Penalty?

The best way to survive in the game is to find a hiding spot and wait as the other participants partake in the minigames and perish.

Where can I find the boosts in Death Penalty?

Boosts, known as Force Experiments, can be found next to the cell block in the game world and can be purchased using Volts.

What is the best hiding spot in Death Penalty?

The best hiding spot is close to the lockers, where you can climb out of other players’ reach completely unnoticed.

