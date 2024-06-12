Despicable Me 4 Heist Obby: Fart Gun Guide

Despicable Me 4 Heist Obby is a Roblox title created by Universal Pictures as a part of the promotional campaign for the Despicable Me movie series. This game is obstacle course-centric, rewarding the player with UGCs upon successful completion. One of the latest additions to the experience’s selection of UGCs is the Fart Gun.

The Fart Gun can be obtained by playing through Despicable Me 4 Heist Obby normally and collecting Bananas. You can then access the weapon from the vending machine by exchanging the fruit for the UGC gun.

Want to learn more about getting this unique weapon? This guide will clear the air on the process of getting the Fart Gun and how you can do so quickly.

How to get the Fart Gun UGC in Despicable Me 4 Heist Obby

Collect Bananas from the Story mode (Image via Roblox)

The Fart Gun in Despicable Me 4 Heist Obby can be unlocked by collecting 2,000 Bananas, which can be obtained by progressing through the Story mode. The amount of Bananas you get depends on your completion time; the faster you complete the stage, the more bananas you will receive.

Each stage in the Story mode is designed like a heist. You must avoid the red laser beams as you make your way into the vault to pull off your heist. The correct path is marked by glowing banana icons. Walking through it rewards you with a single banana.

As you progress through the obby, you will encounter green flags that serve as the checkpoint for the section. If you happen to fail the mission, you will respawn at the flag, preventing you from having to go through the entire level again.

Purchase the Fart Gun using 2,000 Bananas (Image via Roblox)

Finish the stage quickly to receive hundreds of bananas and keep going through the Story mode until you have 2,000 Bananas. At this point, you can approach the vending machine next to the Story mode icon and buy the Fart Gun.

With that, your special gun will be added to your account and can be accessed from your Roblox customization menu.

About Despicable Me 4 Heist Obby

Official game cover art (Image via Roblox)

Despicable Me 4 Heist Obby captures the spirit of the titular series by having all the fan favorites accompany you as you pull off the heist of the century. Created by Universal Pictures, the game is about navigating a tricky course to make off with the riches.

Featuring simple controls that make the title easy to pick up, this experience incentivizes speed over all else. It will reward you handsomely for quick clear times, allowing you to cut the grind for bananas down.

Despicable Me 4 regularly includes UGCs that usually are not limited or expire soon. This makes it a great Roblox title to obtain unique collectibles and add them to your collection.

FAQs

How do I get the Fart Gun in Despicable Me 4 Heist Obby?

You can get the Fart Gun by purchasing it with 2,000 Bananas from the vending machine.

Are there a limited number of the Fart Gun from Despicable Me 4 Heist Obby?

No, the Fart Gun is not limited by number and can be claimed by all players during the distribution period.

What is Despicable Me 4 Heist Obby about?

This game has you accompany Gru and the others to pull off a heist and get away with the treasure.

