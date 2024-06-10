Roblox Therapy: Secret Room guide

Roblox Therapy is a title where you can enter a therapy center and find someone to talk to. Whether you’re looking to have some fun or just have a somber chat, this experience can be great for holding conversations. That said, the game does harbor a secret in its secret room. This room can be accessed from the lobby of the therapy center. If you manage to find and enter it, you will be awarded with a badge. The issue is finding the passcode to open the door, which is not made explicitly clear by the game.

This article will help you open the door to the secret room in Therapy and receive the coveted badge.

How to enter the Secret Room in Roblox Therapy

Opening the secret room (Image via Roblox)

The secret room is located at the end of the hallway in the therapy center. Simply walk across the hall you see upon entering the building until you reach the door at the end. This door requires a passcode to enter, which can be entered by clicking on the corresponding numbers on the panel next to the entrance.

The passcode to open the door is 9714. Use the keypad to enter the code and the door will fly open. As you continue climbing down the stairs, you will see a Badge Won message pop up on the screen, indicating that you’ve reached the secret room.

Obtaining the Secret Room badge (Image via Roblox)

This room can be used as a hub for you and your friends to have fun and talk about various topics.

About Roblox Therapy

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Therapy is a game about opening up communication between different players. There is an element of mental health to it, and you can use this experience to speak anonymously to other players. Whether you need to vent about something or simply wish to have a lighthearted chat, this title can be useful.

Of course, this title does not replace its real-world counterpart, and players are advised to approach a real therapist if they need to talk about serious issues.

FAQs

Where is the secret room in Roblox Therapy?

The secret room is at the end of the main hall in the therapy center and can be identified by the keypad next to its door.

How do I get the Secret Room badge in Roblox Therapy?

The Secret Room badge can be obtained by entering the titular room by using the passcode 9714 on the keypad next to the door.

What is Roblox Therapy about?

Therapy is about finding someone to anonymously talk to, be it to vent or have fun.

