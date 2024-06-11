FIFA World 2.0: A beginner’s guide

FIFA World 2.0, also known as FIFA World [New Tycoon], is a Roblox experience designed to introduce a new generation to soccer. This is a tycoon-style game that allows you to create a team and build a clubhouse for it, giving you the space necessary to nurture your players.

The title is easy to pick up for any player, regardless of their experience with games in general. Getting started is quick and straightforward and within minutes of starting the game, you will have access to your very own clubhouse. Maintain your team as the manager, watch them play matches, and win tons of coins in the process.

This guide goes through the basics of FIFA World 2.0 and introduces every major gameplay mechanic to help you earn more coins quickly.

Getting started in FIFA World 2.0

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Basics of FIFA World 2.0

As the manager of a soccer team, you will be responsible for managing the resources they need to thrive on the field. As you continue building your clubhouse and adding new players to the team, you will earn plenty of coins to reinvest into the team. To do so, simply step onto the platform marked with the name of the item to purchase it.

FIFA World 2.0 pays out your earnings every 30 seconds and unlike other tycoon-style games, it adds them directly to your earnings. This eliminates the need to approach a payout pressure plate entirely, keeping the flow of the game intact.

Gameplay Mechanics

Creating a clubhouse (Image via Roblox)

Choose Your Soccer Association: The game gives you the option to choose between the US and the German Soccer Associations. This choice does not impact the gameplay and is only reflected on the labels and players you see in your clubhouse.

The game gives you the option to choose between the US and the German Soccer Associations. This choice does not impact the gameplay and is only reflected on the labels and players you see in your clubhouse. Clubhouse Creation: Create your clubhouse and use it as the hub for managing your team. As a part of the tutorial, you will be directed towards a series of pressure plates, which will establish the club building at no cost.

Create your clubhouse and use it as the hub for managing your team. As a part of the tutorial, you will be directed towards a series of pressure plates, which will establish the club building at no cost. Initial Funds: The game provides each player with a starter fund of 2,000 coins, which can be used once your clubhouse is ready. This acts as the baseline for your player character to prevent any instances of running out of funds and soft-locking the game.

The game provides each player with a starter fund of 2,000 coins, which can be used once your clubhouse is ready. This acts as the baseline for your player character to prevent any instances of running out of funds and soft-locking the game. Soccer Pitch Creation: There can be no soccer team without a pitch, which is why you must create a pitch for your future team to practice in. The basic setup of the pitch is free to create, while any additional elements cost coins to build.

Playing a soccer match (Image via Roblox)

Team Creation: Using the initial funds, you can build your very own team. Create a team and manage them effectively to keep their match performance up to the mark. Recruit new players to expand your selection of team members and help them rise to the very top.

Using the initial funds, you can build your very own team. Create a team and manage them effectively to keep their match performance up to the mark. Recruit new players to expand your selection of team members and help them rise to the very top. Soccer Matches: Have your team participate in league matches and earn money in the process. This is similar to a simulation, where you will watch your team’s goal numbers rise and the results be declared.

Have your team participate in league matches and earn money in the process. This is similar to a simulation, where you will watch your team’s goal numbers rise and the results be declared. UGC Rewards: The game regularly offers UGC rewards for completing certain goals. Complete the associated mission to obtain a unique wearable for your Roblox avatar.

FAQs

What is the easiest way to get more money in FIFA World 2.0?

The easiest way to earn a large amount of money is to have your team play soccer matches against rivals.

Does it cost coins to build a clubhouse in FIFA World 2.0?

No, building a clubhouse in FIFA World 2.0 does not cost coins or Robux.

Is there a limit on the amount of earnable coins in FIFA World 2.0?

No, there is no limit to the amount of in-game currency you can earn, barring any soft caps.

