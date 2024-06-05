Reborn As Swordsman: A Beginner’s Guide

Reborn As Swordsman is a clicker experience that requires you to increase your in-game strength exponentially through the power of the left mouse button. Its simplistic controls and gameplay loop make it incredibly accessible to every player, regardless of their experience with clickers.

You can use the left mouse button to gain strength before taking on a horde of enemies to secure wins, weapons, and other rewards. The more wins you collect, the rarer pets you will be able to hatch, and the stronger you will be able to become. For beginners, this game is a great entry point into the world of clicker Roblox experiences.

This guide explores the various gameplay elements featured in Reborn As Swordsman and gives a brief overview of what the game is about.

Getting Started in Reborn As Swordsman

Official cover art for Reborn As Swordsman (Image via Roblox)

An overview of Reborn As Swordsman

In Reborn As Swordsman, you must click your left mouse button to perform a weapon swing and increase your avatar’s strength. As your strength level rises, you will be able to challenge tougher foes and earn better weapons.

Stronger enemies drop rare rewards, making it a great incentive to improve your strength before battling them. Should you fall to them in battle, you will be sent back to the lobby, where you can train before battling them again.

Starting a battle (Image via Roblox)

Of course, doing so will result in your battle arena progress being reset, but that is not anything to worry about. Your improved strength will make short work of the tougher bosses in your next attempt.

Controls

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Interact: E

E Basic Attack: Left Mouse Button

Core gameplay mechanics

The dedicated Training area (Image via Roblox)

Training: You will spend most of your time in this game training your avatar to become stronger. Each click increases your strength level and gives you the chance to fight tougher enemy configurations. You can use the Auto-Train feature to continue training while you go AFK.

You will spend most of your time in this game training your avatar to become stronger. Each click increases your strength level and gives you the chance to fight tougher enemy configurations. You can use the Auto-Train feature to continue training while you go AFK. Training Area: The lobby has a dedicated training area with several dummies based on your strength level. Endgame dummies have a significantly higher multiplier on their strength gains, making it imperative to gain access to them as soon as possible.

The lobby has a dedicated training area with several dummies based on your strength level. Endgame dummies have a significantly higher multiplier on their strength gains, making it imperative to gain access to them as soon as possible. Zones: The game features seven distinct zones in total. Clearing each gives you a unique reward and access to the next zone. The teleporter to these zones can be accessed from the main lobby by walking into the column of blue light.

The game features seven distinct zones in total. Clearing each gives you a unique reward and access to the next zone. The teleporter to these zones can be accessed from the main lobby by walking into the column of blue light. Events: Reborn As Swordsman features periodic events with an incredibly powerful boss that stands as the final foe to conquer. Clearing these events requires you to have hundreds of thousands of strength, making them strictly for endgame players.

Rare weapons have higher multipliers (Image via Roblox)

Weapons: Weapons can be purchased from the in-game shop or received in battle after defeating enemies. Each weapon has a multiplier tied to it that dictates how much strength you receive per click. Rare weapons have a higher strength multiplier, making them more sought-after.

Weapons can be purchased from the in-game shop or received in battle after defeating enemies. Each weapon has a multiplier tied to it that dictates how much strength you receive per click. Rare weapons have a higher strength multiplier, making them more sought-after. Wins: Defeating an enemy grants you Wins, one of the currencies featured in the game. You can use them to purchase pets and other useful items, giving you an incentive to farm them through auto-modes.

Defeating an enemy grants you Wins, one of the currencies featured in the game. You can use them to purchase pets and other useful items, giving you an incentive to farm them through auto-modes. Pets: Pets can be hatched using Wins at the dedicated Pets area. Like weapons, each pet has a separate multiplier attached to them. You can equip up to three pets at any given moment, allowing you to stack multipliers for a greater effect.

Pets can be hatched using Wins at the dedicated Pets area. Like weapons, each pet has a separate multiplier attached to them. You can equip up to three pets at any given moment, allowing you to stack multipliers for a greater effect. Rewards: You can get various types of rewards for playing through the game, such as login rewards, like rewards, group freebies, playtime rewards, and more. These usually give coins and wins as a reward.

You can get various types of rewards for playing through the game, such as login rewards, like rewards, group freebies, playtime rewards, and more. These usually give coins and wins as a reward. Shop: The in-game shop offers various useful items, which can be bought using in-game currency or Robux. The items that require Robux are naturally better than those that can be exchanged for wins or coins.

FAQs

What is Reborn As Swordsman about?

Reborn As Swordsman is a clicker action game where you use your left mouse button to become stronger and defeat powerful foes.

How do I access the Snow Land zone in Reborn As Swordsman?

You can get to the Snow Land by walking into the teleporter in the middle of the lobby, represented by a pillar of blue light.

How much strength do I need to use the best training dummy in Reborn As Swordsman?

You need 78,000 strength to access the best training dummy in the game.

