In the vast landscape of Rune Slayer, several enemies lurk, ready to take you down. While some can annihilate you upon closing in, it is recommended to use a long-range weapon to damage them initially. Thankfully, some powerful ones like the Dire Bear Bow can do this job effectively.

A Dire Bear Bow isn't readily available to purchase at any merchant in the game. However, you can craft this superior bow using the materials dropped by a Dire Bear.

In this article, we explain how to craft the Dire Bear Bow in Rune Slayer.

How to craft a Dire Bear Bow in Rune Slayer

Crafting the Dire Bear Bow (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Kroolio)

You need the following items to craft a Dire Bear Bow in this Roblox title.

x4 Ashwood Log: Cut down Ashwood Trees found in Balgaron Chasm.

x2 Mithril Bar: Use the Forge to smelt down Mithril Ore found in Balgaron Chasm.

x2 Dire Bear Hide: Defeat a Dire Bear to possibly obtain this item.

Once you have collected the above items, head to the crafting table near the Blacksmith. You can find him in the eastern side of Wayshire – your starting refugee area. From there, use the aforementioned resources to craft a Dire Bear Bow.

Open the gate in Knight's Templar to reach the Balgaron Chasm (Image via Roblox // YouTube/@Kroolio)

Note that collecting the crafting materials for a Dire Bear Bow isn't easy. For starters, you must enter the Balgaron Chasm, a hidden area inside the Lakeshire. To get there, enter the Knight's Templar on the other side of Lakeshire. Inside the Knight's Templar, you will find a rope that leads you toward a locked stone gate.

To open the gate, you must pay the guard five silver. Then, go to the other side of the gate and get to the bottom to find Mithril Ores and Ashwood Trees. Beware of the enemies inside the Balgaron Chasm.

Speaking of the Dire Bear, you will find this boss enemy in a cave northeast of Wayshire. Defeating it will be challenging, so make sure you have enough power to take it down.

Dire Bear Bow stats

You must be level 40 or beyond to use a Dire Bear Bow. After meeting this prerequisite, these are the bow's stats:

Physical Damage: 12

+3 Spirit

+16 Agility

+3 Stamina

There are many benefits to using a Dire Bear Bow in the game. But what is surprising is its passive ability to increase your physical damage when your character is hungry. The physical damage will increase significantly if your character gets hungrier.

FAQs

Where to find a Dire Bear in Rune Slayer

You can find the Dire Bear inside a cave located on the northeastern side of Wayshire.

Where is the Ashwood Log located in Rune Slayer?

You can find an Ashwood Log by chopping down an Ashwood Tree in the Balgaron Chasm.

Is the Dire Bear Bow worth it in Rune Slayer?

Yes, the Dire Bear is worth it because of its high stat and unique passive ability. This bow increases your physical damage as you get hungrier.

