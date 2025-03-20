Dire Bear Rune Slayer: How to find, beat, and drops

If you think you have seen enough beasts, wait until you meet the Dire Bear in Rune Slayer. So far, Dire Bear is the strongest variant of a bear that you will find in Pinewood Thickets. The size and power of this monster are immense as it can easily overwhelm you after a few seconds into the fight. Nevertheless, you can still beat it with a proper knowledge of its moveset.

With that in mind, here's a guide explaining how to find and beat the Dire Bear in this experience. Check it out if you seek rewards like Dire Bear Claw, Primordial Ring, etc.

How to find the Dire Bear in Rune Slayer

Find Dire Bear the waterfall behind Wayshire Inn (Image via Roblox)

The easiest way to find the Dire Bear in this Roblox title is from Wayshire - your starting refugee area. From this location, you can follow the directions we have mentioned below:

Go to the backside of the Inn in Wayshire, where the river streamline is found.

Near this area, you will find a small waterfall falling off the mountain.

Use the rocks to climb up the waterfall and follow the water to find the bridge as shown in the above image.

If the Dire Bear has spawned, you will hear its loud roars.

Just explore this area a little and you should easily find the Dire Bear in this experience.

How to beat Dire Bear in Rune Slayer

The Dire Bear boss fight (Image via Roblox)

Beating the Dire Bear is one of the toughest jobs because of its incredible size and speed. You either need to attack him with a squad or be on a higher level to take this beast down. Most of Dire Bear's attacks do insane damage, and you don't want to be on the receiving end. Hence, here are all the Dire Bear's moves and how to avoid them:

Screech: Dire Bear roars out loud, creating a sound wave that stuns the enemy in front. This attack can be blocked but it will break your guard. Your best bet is to dash out of the way to avoid its effects.

Dire Bear roars out loud, creating a sound wave that stuns the enemy in front. This attack can be blocked but it will break your guard. Your best bet is to dash out of the way to avoid its effects. Forward leap and slam: Dire Bear leaps high in the air and slams the front. This attack is unblockable, so you will have to move out of the way.

Dire Bear leaps high in the air and slams the front. This attack is unblockable, so you will have to move out of the way. Charge: Dire Bear prepares and charges forward to attack everyone in the front. This is an unblockable move too, so dodging is recommended.

Dire Bear prepares and charges forward to attack everyone in the front. This is an unblockable move too, so dodging is recommended. Claw strikes: Dire Bear uses its claws to strike the enemy it is chasing. This attack can be blocked and dodged if you get the timing right.

Dire Bear uses its claws to strike the enemy it is chasing. This attack can be blocked and dodged if you get the timing right. Body slams: Dire Bear grabs and slams the player on the ground. You cannot block this attack, but you can dodge it.

We recommend taking on the Dire Bear with your teammates because it can easily overwhelm you. This boss is too big and taking him alone is like climbing the everest. Even using a long-range weapon won't work as it can leap forward and cover the distance.

Once defeated, the Dire Bear will drop the following items for you to collect:

Primordial Ring (Legendary)

Dire Bear Claw (Uncommon)

Raw Prime Meat

Dire Bear Hide

Dire Bear Ribcage

FAQs

Where is the Dire Bear located in Rune Slayer?

You can find the Dire Bear in the Pinewood Thickets, near the waterfall behind the Wayshire Inn.

How do I get a Primordial Ring in Rune Slayer?

You can get a Primordial Ring by beating the Dire Bear in the Pinewood Thickets.

Is the Dire Bear difficult to beat in Rune Slayer?

Yes, the Dire Bear is difficult to beat because of its huge size and damage output.

