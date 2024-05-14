Don’t Press The Button 4: A Definitive Guide

Don’t Press The Button 4 is a chaotic Roblox experience where your survival is entirely based on luck. You and a group of fellow Robloxians are thrown in a ring with a single button in the middle of it. Nothing bad happens if you don’t touch it, but if any of your group happens to press it, pandemonium ensues.

The game is all about performing tasks while surviving everything the game throws at you. As you complete various tasks, you will earn coins, which can be exchanged at the in-game shop for useful items.

If you are new to Don’t Press The Button 4, this guide will help you increase your chances of survival against the game’s onslaught. Read through it to understand what the game is all about and what to expect from it.

What Don’t Press The Button 4 is all about

Effects apply randomly to every player (Image via Roblox)

All the action in Don’t Press The Button 4 is locked behind the titular button. Even if you don’t press it, it is all but guaranteed that someone in your player pool will. When they do, the game will apply random effects to the stage or teleport you to a puzzle or obstacle course.

The main objective of the game is to complete the on-screen task as quickly as possible without dying. While it sounds simple enough, it can be very luck-dependent in practice. Out of the 166 total "disasters," certain tasks leave very little in the way of skill for successful completion.

The snowball effect (Image via Roblox)

For instance, there is a "snowball" effect that randomly drops large snowballs in the arena. You must dodge them quickly without falling off the arena to survive, which can be difficult if multiple snowballs spawn close to each other.

By completing tasks, puzzles, and obstacle courses, the game will reward you with coins. These can be used at the in-game shop for various useful items, such as food for a quick boost. Use them at the best possible time to survive and possibly even win the game.

How to win in Don’t Press The Button 4

In-game item shop (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, Don’t Press The Button 4 is not as much a skill-based game as it is a luck-based one. While using certain items will allow you to bypass some sections of the game, you will eventually have to do them without any external help.

Even so, you can keep a few tips in mind to improve your chances of winning. Here are a few things to remember while playing this Roblox experience:

Don’t rush: Rushing will likely earn you a quick defeat. Instead, take a moment to analyze the task at hand and perform it as calmly as you can.

Rushing will likely earn you a quick defeat. Instead, take a moment to analyze the task at hand and perform it as calmly as you can. The game allows do-overs: There is room for error with obstacle courses, in particular. If you happen to fall off the course, you will be teleported back to the beginning or the last checkpoint, where you can start over and try to get ahead of the competition.

There is room for error with obstacle courses, in particular. If you happen to fall off the course, you will be teleported back to the beginning or the last checkpoint, where you can start over and try to get ahead of the competition. Time your item usage: Certain booster items can win you the game immediately when used correctly. Keep an eye out for your opportunity and take it when the need arises for a quick victory.

Certain booster items can win you the game immediately when used correctly. Keep an eye out for your opportunity and take it when the need arises for a quick victory. Keep your FOV high: Keep your camera as zoomed out as possible to see where the source of the threat is and how to avoid it.

Given the random nature of the game, the most important thing is to have fun with the chaos. Ultimately, your victory is all up to RNG in most of the 166 stages and effects that the game applies.

FAQs

What is Don’t Press The Button 4 about?

Don’t Press The Button 4 is about surviving the after-effects of pressing the green button and emerging as the sole survivor or the best competitor.

How do I earn coins in Don’t Press The Button 4?

Completing tasks, surviving effects, and collecting dropped coins are three ways you can earn coins in this experience.

How many stages does Don’t Press The Button 4 feature?

The experience features 166 stages or effects that apply randomly when the titular button is pressed.

