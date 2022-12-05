Doodle World codes in Roblox: Free Gems, Cash, and more (December 2022)

Roblox Doodle World's December codes are here to give players extra Cash, Gems, and a few other items for free. Players have the option to spend Robux to buy better equipment and accessories. However, it might be a better idea to save this currency for a Game Pass to get exclusive rewards. Moreover, the rewards obtained through the codes don't cost a buck, which makes them pretty appealing to gamers.
Roblox developers were inspired by the Pokemon franchise when they created the game. They brought forth a title with new and unique creatures, but its concept is similar to what's seen in games in the aforementioned series. One must travel to capture pocket monsters. They will then need to train them to become the best in the game.
All free active and expired codes in Roblox Doodle World
All working codes in Roblox Doodle World
Below are the active codes in the Roblox game:
- 125KLikes - This active code can be redeemed to get a free Roulette Ticket
- 100KLikes - This active code can be redeemed to get a Partybug
- 75KLikes - This active code can be redeemed to get a free Roulette Ticket
- AnothaOne - This active code can be redeemed to get a free Roulette Ticket
- AntenaBuff - This active code can be redeemed to get a Larvennae
- BasicTitle - This active code can be redeemed to get the basic Title
- Buggybug - This active code can be redeemed to get a tinted Rosebug
- CoolCoalt - This active code can be redeemed to get a Coalt
- FreeCapsules - This active code can be redeemed to get five basic Capsules
- GrayColor - This active code can be redeemed to get the gray color
- Halloween2002 - This active code can be redeemed to get 800 Gems
- HopefullyLastOne - This active code can be redeemed to get 750 Gems
- HWGemz - This active code can be redeemed to get 600 Gems
- Letstrythisgain - This active code can be redeemed to get 525 Gems
- Motivation - This active code can be redeemed to get 500 Gems
- SocialParkRelease - This active code can be redeemed to get four VP
- StimulusCheck - This active code can be redeemed to get 7,500 Cash
- SweetAwesome - This active code can be redeemed to get tinted Bunsweet
- Welcome - This active code can be redeemed to get 3,000 Cash
- Wiggylet - This active code can be redeemed to get a Wiglet
- wowcomeon - This active code can be redeemed to get 15,000 Cash
It is extremely easy to redeem the above free codes. Information on how to use them can be found later in the article.
All inactive codes in Roblox Doodle World
Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working without notice. Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:
- 30KBunny - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a Bunsweet
- 50KLikes - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a free Roulette Ticket
- Awesome10K - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a Blue Skatikeet
- DaGOAT - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a five-star Yagoat
- ExtraReward - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a Lesser Chain Ticket
- freeNeedling - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a Needling
- Friendship_z - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a Friendship Ribbon
- GreaterChain - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a free Chain Ticket
- GreenBug - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a Nibblen
- ImLateLol - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a Roulette Ticket
- ImLateLol2 - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a Dramask
- LessPainMaybe - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get 400 gems
- Letsparty - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get Party Springling
- Lewis - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a cyan Louis
- MillionParty - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a free Partybug Doodle
- Oopsie2 - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a Roulette ticket
- Rollette1 - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a free Roulette ticket
- SpoolCode - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a Twigon
- WowzerRouletteticket - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a free Roulette Ticket
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Doodle World
You can follow these easy steps to redeem any code in the Roblox game Doodle World:
- Start the game.
- Open the menu by clicking on the menu button.
- Next, select the Cash button to make a list pop up.
- Select any code from the active list provided earlier.
- Enter the code in the text box.
- Hit Submit to collect the rewards.
This marks the end of the process. The redeemed rewards will be delivered to you soon after a code has been revealed.