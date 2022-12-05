Doodle World codes in Roblox: Free Gems, Cash, and more (December 2022)

Roblox Doodle World's December codes are here to give players extra Cash, Gems, and a few other items for free. Players have the option to spend Robux to buy better equipment and accessories. However, it might be a better idea to save this currency for a Game Pass to get exclusive rewards. Moreover, the rewards obtained through the codes don't cost a buck, which makes them pretty appealing to gamers.

Roblox developers were inspired by the Pokemon franchise when they created the game. They brought forth a title with new and unique creatures, but its concept is similar to what's seen in games in the aforementioned series. One must travel to capture pocket monsters. They will then need to train them to become the best in the game.

All free active and expired codes in Roblox Doodle World

All working codes in Roblox Doodle World

Below are the active codes in the Roblox game:

125KLikes - This active code can be redeemed to get a free Roulette Ticket

100KLikes - This active code can be redeemed to get a Partybug

75KLikes - This active code can be redeemed to get a free Roulette Ticket

AnothaOne - This active code can be redeemed to get a free Roulette Ticket

AntenaBuff - This active code can be redeemed to get a Larvennae

BasicTitle - This active code can be redeemed to get the basic Title

Buggybug - This active code can be redeemed to get a tinted Rosebug

CoolCoalt - This active code can be redeemed to get a Coalt

FreeCapsules - This active code can be redeemed to get five basic Capsules

GrayColor - This active code can be redeemed to get the gray color

Halloween2002 - This active code can be redeemed to get 800 Gems

HopefullyLastOne - This active code can be redeemed to get 750 Gems

HWGemz - This active code can be redeemed to get 600 Gems

Letstrythisgain - This active code can be redeemed to get 525 Gems

Motivation - This active code can be redeemed to get 500 Gems

SocialParkRelease - This active code can be redeemed to get four VP

StimulusCheck - This active code can be redeemed to get 7,500 Cash

SweetAwesome - This active code can be redeemed to get tinted Bunsweet

Welcome - This active code can be redeemed to get 3,000 Cash

Wiggylet - This active code can be redeemed to get a Wiglet

wowcomeon - This active code can be redeemed to get 15,000 Cash

It is extremely easy to redeem the above free codes. Information on how to use them can be found later in the article.

All inactive codes in Roblox Doodle World

Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working without notice. Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

30KBunny - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a Bunsweet

50KLikes - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a free Roulette Ticket

Awesome10K - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a Blue Skatikeet

DaGOAT - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a five-star Yagoat

ExtraReward - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a Lesser Chain Ticket

freeNeedling - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a Needling

Friendship_z - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a Friendship Ribbon

GreaterChain - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a free Chain Ticket

GreenBug - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a Nibblen

ImLateLol - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a Roulette Ticket

ImLateLol2 - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a Dramask

LessPainMaybe - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get 400 gems

Letsparty - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get Party Springling

Lewis - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a cyan Louis

MillionParty - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a free Partybug Doodle

Oopsie2 - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a Roulette ticket

Rollette1 - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a free Roulette ticket

SpoolCode - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a Twigon

WowzerRouletteticket - Players were able to redeem this inactive code to get a free Roulette Ticket

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Doodle World

You can follow these easy steps to redeem any code in the Roblox game Doodle World:

Start the game.

Open the menu by clicking on the menu button.

Next, select the Cash button to make a list pop up.

Select any code from the active list provided earlier.

Enter the code in the text box.

Hit Submit to collect the rewards.

This marks the end of the process. The redeemed rewards will be delivered to you soon after a code has been revealed.

