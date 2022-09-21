Dragon Ball Hyper Blood codes in Roblox: Free stats and Zenkai (September 2022)

Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood was inspired by the highly successful anime, Dragon Ball Super. Like its main protagonist Goku, one must fight their way to become the top player in the game. In this endeavor, they have to defeat as many powerful foes as possible. The game will feature a host of notable villains, including Frieza, Jiren, and more.

To achieve their goal, players can use free codes to get a headstart in the game. These codes will exponentially increase the avatar's stats and give a Zenkai, which is the Saiyan's trait to become more powerful after a fatal injury.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood

Active codes in Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

42KLIK3Z - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Zenkai

COOLDOWN - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 6 million of each Stat

FR33CODE - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 6 million of each Stat

MINIM4P - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 million of each Stat

N3WB00S - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 million of all Stats

TIMMY - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 million of all Stats

WHONDERWORLD - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 6 Million of each Stat

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood

These Roblox codes don't work anymore:

10MREALCODE - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 million of each stat

30MVISITZ - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 12 Million of each stat

37MVISITZ - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 12 million of each stat

3KDIZCORD - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Zenkais

5KDIZCORD - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 million of each stat

6MVISITZ - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 4 million of each stat

8MVISITZ - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 8 million of each stat

BEERUSPLANET - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 6 million of each stat

CHECKTWITTER - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 6 million of each stat

FL4ZHZZ3T1NGZ - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 million of each stat

HAPPYZ0Z1 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 million of each stat

NAM3K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 Million of Each Stat

SH4R3D4G4M3 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 Zenkai

STATIONWHONDER - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 4 million of each stat

TOURNAMENT - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 million of each stat

UPDCS - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 million of each stat

ZCHRISTMAS2020 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn an exclusive form

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood

Players can follow these steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the game and look at the menu section.

Click on the Codes button visible there.

A pop-up window should now be visible.

Copy and paste an active code in the text box.

Press the Confirm button to receive the rewards.

The codes can be typed in as well, but there's a chance that players might make an error. To prevent persistent hiccups and complete the redemption process, it's best to copy and paste them.

