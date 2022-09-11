Dragon Blox codes in Roblox: Free rebirths, points resets, and free rewards (September 2022)

The iconic Dragon Ball anime and manga served as the inspiration for Roblox's Dragon Blox. Akira Toriyama created the manga series Dragon Ball between 1984 and 1995.

Essentially a martial arts tale with humor, science fiction, and fantasy components, Dragon Ball is a popular animated series. A martial artist raises the protagonist, Goku, a boy with a monkey's tail, in the woods. Over the course of his many adventures, Goku explores the globe, sharpens his already great fighting abilities, and repeatedly defends the planet from wicked martial artists.

In the game Roblox Dragon Blox, formerly known as Super Saiyan Simulator 2, users take on the identity of a Dragon Ball Saiyan character. Players will train their way through the many stages of the formidable Saiyan race, acquiring new skills, and turning them into the game's most potent Super Saiyan.

Our Roblox Dragon Blox codes enter the fray at this point. Players can train for free rebirths, skill points, and skill resets using the codes below. They will lose their present power while also receiving benefits as they are reborn.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

Active codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

Here are the active codes in the game:

1MGROUPMEMBERS! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

300MPLAYS! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Reset Points

SEPT2022FREEREBIRTH! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Rebirths

SEPT2022FREESKILLRESET! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 Skill Reset Points

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

100KLIKES_FREESKILLPOINTS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free skill point reset

200MVISITS! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x Rebirths & 3x Skill Points Resets

500KGROUPMEMBERSREWARD_2REBIRTH - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rebirths

APRIL2022FREEREBIRTH! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x rebirths

APRIL2022FREESKILLRESET! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free skill point reset

DECEMBERFREESKILLRESET! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free skill point reset

FEB2022FREEREBIRTH! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x rebirths

FEB2022FREESKILLRESET! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free skill point reset

FREE_SKILLPOINTS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free skill point reset

FREE2REBIRTH! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free reward

FREE3SKILLRESET! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free skill point reset

FREESKILLPOINTSRESET! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free skill point reset

FREESKILLPOINTSWEEKEND - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn three skill point resets

FREESKILLRESET! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free skill point reset

HAPPY150KLIKES! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x rebirths

January2022FREEREBIRTH! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x rebirths

January2022FREESKILLRESET! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free skill point reset

JULY2022FREEREBIRTH! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x rebirths

JULY2022FREESKILLRESET! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free skill point reset

JUNE2022FREEREBIRTH! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x rebirths

JUNE2022FREESKILLRESET! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free skill point reset

MARCH2022FREEREBIRTH! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x rebirths

MARCH2022FREESKILLRESET! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free skill point reset

MAY2022FREEREBIRTH! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x rebirths

MAY2022FREESKILLRESET! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free skill point reset

NOVEMBERFREESKILLRESET! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free skill point reset

REDEEM4FREESKILLPOINTS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free skill point reset

UPDATE7FREESKILLRESET - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free skill point reset

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:

Launch Roblox Dragon Blox on a computer or mobile device.

On the screen's side, select the Menu button.

Choose Settings from the menu.

Select the option labeled "Redeem Code."

Copy and paste an active into the text box.

Click the Redeem button to receive the rewards.

Players can, of course, type the code but that can lead to making errors. It is best to copy and paste the code for a seamless redemption process.

