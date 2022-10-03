Dragon Blox codes in Roblox: Free Rebirths, Reset Points, and rewards (October 2022)

Dragon Ball Z is one of the top anime series in the world, and there is even a Roblox game based on it.

G RBLX Games created Dragon Blox, previously known as Super Saiyan Simulator 2, for players who want to immerse themselves in a game world as Saiyans. The goal is to train and fight with other players to become the strongest in the game.

Players can get valuable rewards in Dragon Blox by using free codes. Those who utilize these codes will gain an advantage over their opponents and reach the max power level.

Active codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

Here are the active codes in Roblox Dragon Blox right now:

1MGROUPMEMBERS! - Redeem this code in the game to earn free rewards

300MPLAYS! - Redeem this code in the game to earn 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Reset Points

SEPT2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem this code in the game to earn 2 Rebirths

SEPT2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem this code in the game to earn 3 Skill Reset Points

Expired codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

The following codes do not work in Roblox Dragon Blox anymore:

200MVISITS! - Was redeemable in the game for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Resets

APRIL2022FREEREBIRTH! - Was redeemable in the game for 2 Rebirths

APRIL2022FREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemable in the game for 3 Skill Reset points

AUG2022FREEREBIRTH! - Was redeemable in the game for 2 Rebirths

AUG2022FREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemable in the game for 3 Skill Reset points

DECEMBERFREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemable in the game for free rewards

FEB2022FREEREBIRTH! - Was redeemable in the game for +2 Rebirth

FEB2022FREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemable in the game for 3 Skill Reset points

FREE2REBIRTH! - Was redeemable in the game for free rewards

FREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemable in the game for free rewards

HAPPY150KLIKES! - Was redeemable in the game for free rewards

January2022FREEREBIRTH! - Was redeemable in the game for +2 Rebirth

January2022FREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemable in the game for 3 Skill Reset points

JULY2022FREEREBIRTH! - Was redeemable in the game for 2 Rebirths

JULY2022FREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemable in the game for 3 Skill Reset points

JUNE2022FREEREBIRTH! - Was redeemable in the game for 2 Rebirths

JUNE2022FREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemable in the game for 3 Skill Reset points

MARCH2022FREEREBIRTH! - Was redeemable in the game for 2 Rebirths

MARCH2022FREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemable in the game for 3 Skill Reset points

MAY2022FREEREBIRTH! - Was redeemable in the game for 2 Rebirths

MAY2022FREESKILLRESET! - Was redeemable in the game for 3 Skill Reset points

UPDATE7FREESKILLRESET - Was redeemable in the game for free rewards

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

Players can follow the easy steps given below to redeem codes in Roblox Dragon Blox:

Start the game and wait for it to load.

When the game has fully launched, search for the Menu button and select it.

In the bottom-right corner, click on Settings and then select Redeem Code.

Copy an active code from the list above and paste it into the text box.

The promised rewards will be added to your account once you click on the Redeem button.

Players can also manually type in the code, but this method can lead to errors. If players want a smooth redemption process, they should just copy-paste the code.

