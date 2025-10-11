Draw Me!: A beginner's guide

Draw Me! is a fun art simulation developed by Duoblock. This game requires players to drawing avatars of Roblox players. You must use a wide variety of tools and equipment to paint the avatar given on the screen. Other players in the server can view your painting and rate it.

Ad

Here is a beginner's guide to Draw Me! with a close overview of its features and elements, helping players in their playthrough.

Getting started in Draw Me!: An overview

Players will get 5 minutes for drawing in a match (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting the game, you will land in the lobby, which has been decorated with the theme of painting and drawing with crayons, colours, pens, and brushes. The ultimate goal of the game is simple: draw avatars and get the highest vote to win. This game features some of the simplest elements, making it easy for beginners. The leadership of this game depends on the number of likes you have on your art.

Ad

Trending

In Draw Me!, just as the name suggests, you must draw other players. In a match, players will get 5 minutes each to complete a drawing. You can use pencils, erasers, fill-in tools, and the pick colour tool, among others, to draw and paint the avatar. It must be noted that you will only win when others are truly impressed by your drawing.

Also read: Poison Sushi Challenge: A beginner's guide.

Gameplay features

You can view all drawings in the gallery (Image via Roblox)

Rating: When players are done with their paintings, the rating session will begin. The winners will be based on the highest vote given by eight players. Players are rated based on stars. The more stars you get, the more coins you will receive. After the rating is done, players will have to wait for 30 seconds before the results are declared. Players securing the first 3 ranks will get rewards, while others will receive just coins.

When players are done with their paintings, the rating session will begin. The winners will be based on the highest vote given by eight players. Players are rated based on stars. The more stars you get, the more coins you will receive. After the rating is done, players will have to wait for 30 seconds before the results are declared. Players securing the first 3 ranks will get rewards, while others will receive just coins. Gallery: The gallery is located at the far end of the spawn location. After the rating session is over, there is a 30-second gap in between. You can then view your paintings in the gallery for 40 seconds before the next round.

The gallery is located at the far end of the spawn location. After the rating session is over, there is a 30-second gap in between. You can then view your paintings in the gallery for 40 seconds before the next round. Coins: You can earn coins by drawing other characters. Ranking in the top 3 will earn you the most coins. This currency can be used to purchase various items in the shop, especially reacts and poses.

You can earn coins by drawing other characters. Ranking in the top 3 will earn you the most coins. This currency can be used to purchase various items in the shop, especially reacts and poses. Shop: You can buy various things in the shop using coins. These include reacts, poses, podiums, and effects. All of these are brilliant and fun accessories that you can equip to make your experience more fun.

Ad

Check out: Punch Wall: A beginner's guide.

FAQs on Draw Me!

How much time do players get to draw in each round?

Players get 5 minutes each for drawing in each round.

How to buy emotes in Draw Me!

You can buy emotes from the shop.

Where can we find the gallery?

Players can find the gallery at the far end of the lobby.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayandeep Das Sayandeep Das is a Roblox content analyst at Sportskeeda, where he combines creativity, research, and writing to deliver engaging and insightful game reviews. His role centers on exploring the vast world of Roblox and translating gameplay experiences into reviews that help players discover new favorites.



Backed by over five years of professional writing experience, Sayandeep began his career at The Telegraph, one of India’s leading newspapers. There, he developed his strengths in storytelling, editing, and content creation. He later transitioned into digital media, spending more than a year in content creation and editing, where he expanded his expertise in connecting with online audiences.



Beyond work, Sayandeep enjoys reading books, directing films and is always in pursuit of knowledge. With a creative spirit and a natural inclination for leadership, he brings originality and vision to everything he does. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025