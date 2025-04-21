Dress to Impress all Easter Egg locations

Dress to Impress has joined other Roblox experiences to celebrate Easter with its latest update. The developers have hidden Easter Eggs all across the map, and the community is in a rush to collect them all. Collecting all the eggs will unlock an exclusive reward, making the event much more interesting.

Ad

As finding all the eggs is not an easy task, this article will offer the locations of all the eggs and help you find them in Dress to Impress.

Location of all 30 Easter Eggs in Dress to Impress

The eggs are hidden all across the map (Image via Roblox)

There are a total of 30 Easter Eggs scattered across the map in Dress to Impress that you must find before the event ends. The eggs are hidden quite well in the main and intermission lobbies, making it challenging to locate them.

Ad

Trending

Here are the locations of all the eggs:

Egg 1 - To find this egg, you must wait in the intermission lobby and check behind the podium.

To find this egg, you must wait in the intermission lobby and check behind the podium. Egg 2 - When in the intermission lobby, go to the gazebo and look under the chair to find another egg.

When in the intermission lobby, go to the gazebo and look under the chair to find another egg. Egg 3 - This egg can be found behind the pillar near the chair. Note that this is in the intermission lobby with the black backdrop.

This egg can be found behind the pillar near the chair. Note that this is in the intermission lobby with the black backdrop. Egg 4 - In the intermission lobby, go toward the podium and take a right turn. Now, look for the trees and bushes near the pillar to find an egg.

In the intermission lobby, go toward the podium and take a right turn. Now, look for the trees and bushes near the pillar to find an egg. Egg 5 - When in the intermission lobby, turn left from the leaderboard and search for the egg in the bushes with the pink flowers.

When in the intermission lobby, turn left from the leaderboard and search for the egg in the bushes with the pink flowers. Egg 6 - Turn right from the podium in the intermission lobby and head straight till you encounter the long grass section. Search thoroughly for the green-colored egg in the bushes.

Turn right from the podium in the intermission lobby and head straight till you encounter the long grass section. Search thoroughly for the green-colored egg in the bushes. Egg 7 - This egg can be found toward the right side of the podium in the bushes in the intermission lobby.

This egg can be found toward the right side of the podium in the bushes in the intermission lobby. Egg 8 - When in the intermission lobby, head to the left of the leaderboard to find this egg in the bushes.

When in the intermission lobby, head to the left of the leaderboard to find this egg in the bushes. Egg 9 - To find this egg, head towards the obby in the intermission lobby and turn left. You will find the egg in the long grass under the tree.

To find this egg, head towards the obby in the intermission lobby and turn left. You will find the egg in the long grass under the tree. Egg 10 - From the leaderboard in the intermission lobby, head south and check the big vase with plants near the steps. You will find a green egg in it.

From the leaderboard in the intermission lobby, head south and check the big vase with plants near the steps. You will find a green egg in it. Egg 11 - To find this egg, you must be in the intermission lobby and go toward the leaderboard. Now, check the bushes on the left of the leaderboard with long pink flowers to find the egg.

To find this egg, you must be in the intermission lobby and go toward the leaderboard. Now, check the bushes on the left of the leaderboard with long pink flowers to find the egg. Egg 12 - This egg can be hard to find since it spawns in the intermission lobby in the grass. To collect it, go towards the right side of the lobby near the gazebo and thoroughly check the long grass near the trees.

This egg can be hard to find since it spawns in the intermission lobby in the grass. To collect it, go towards the right side of the lobby near the gazebo and thoroughly check the long grass near the trees. Egg 13 - Head south from Egg 12's location toward the part above the gazebo. You will find this egg near a rock on the right side of the intermission lobby.

Head south from Egg 12's location toward the part above the gazebo. You will find this egg near a rock on the right side of the intermission lobby. Egg 14 - Move north from the previous egg's location and stay on the stone path in the intermission lobby. You will find this pink egg near the flowers.

Move north from the previous egg's location and stay on the stone path in the intermission lobby. You will find this pink egg near the flowers. Egg 15 - Check out the fountain in the intermission lobby to find the next egg.

Check out the fountain in the intermission lobby to find the next egg. Egg 16 - In the regular lobby, go towards the right side of Lana's Salon and check near the makeup chairs to collect this egg.

Ad

The eggs are sometimes hidden in corners in Dress to Impress (Image via Roblox)

Egg 17 - Go to the dressing booths and check the vase near the poster to collect this golden egg.

Go to the dressing booths and check the vase near the poster to collect this golden egg. Egg 18 - Look for the section that showcases jeans to find this egg behind them.

Look for the section that showcases jeans to find this egg behind them. Egg 19 - You will find this egg under Lana's table in the dressing room.

You will find this egg under Lana's table in the dressing room. Egg 20 - Head to the VIP room's entrance and check the vase on the right side to collect the next egg.

Head to the VIP room's entrance and check the vase on the right side to collect the next egg. Egg 21 - When in the intermission lobby, check the bushes on the left side of the leaderboard to find an egg.

When in the intermission lobby, check the bushes on the left side of the leaderboard to find an egg. Egg 22 - Check behind the leaderboard in the intermission lobby to find another egg.

Check behind the leaderboard in the intermission lobby to find another egg. Egg 23 - Go to the gazebo in the intermission lobby and check the lamp on the floor. You will find an egg inside it.

Go to the gazebo in the intermission lobby and check the lamp on the floor. You will find an egg inside it. Egg 24 - Stay in the intermission lobby and go toward the right of the building's wall to collect a pink egg.

Stay in the intermission lobby and go toward the right of the building's wall to collect a pink egg. Egg 25 - Go to the left side when you're in the intermission lobby and check the grass near the gazebo to find a golden egg.

Go to the left side when you're in the intermission lobby and check the grass near the gazebo to find a golden egg. Egg 26 - Check the corner of Lana's Salon's entrance to find a blue egg.

Check the corner of Lana's Salon's entrance to find a blue egg. Egg 27 - This egg is in the dressing room, where you can find shoes.

This egg is in the dressing room, where you can find shoes. Egg 28 - In the dressing room, check under the table that is in front of the window to find a pink egg.

In the dressing room, check under the table that is in front of the window to find a pink egg. Egg 29 - In the intermission lobby, go towards the obby and find an egg at its very end.

In the intermission lobby, go towards the obby and find an egg at its very end. Egg 30 - To find this egg, jump down into the obby water in the intermission lobby.

Ad

Also check: Dress to Impress Style Showdown Guide

What do you get for collecting all 30 eggs in Dress to Impress

You will obtain an exclusive pose for collecting all the eggs (Image via Roblox)

Once you collect all 30 Easter Eggs, you will automatically unlock the Easter Bunny Hop pose in Dress to Impress. Once it is unlocked, you can use it during the fashion show or whenever you feel like it. You can check your progress by keeping an eye on the Easter Egg Basket icon on the right side of the screen when you're in the dressing room.

Ad

Also check: Complete Fisch Easter Egg Hunt Event Guide

FAQs about Dress to Impress

How many Easter Eggs do you need to collect in Dress to Impress?

You must collect 30 eggs during the event.

What does collecting all the Easter Eggs unlock in Dress to Impress?

You unlock the Easter Bunny Hop pose by collecting all the eggs.

Are there eggs in the VIP room in Dress to Impress?

No, there are no eggs in the VIP room.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024