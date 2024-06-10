Dress To Impress: Old Money Guide

Themes are central to the gameplay loop of Dress To Impress, the fashion-centric Roblox experience. Each player has a chance to win, based on how closely they follow the given theme of the round. One of the themes that you can encounter while playing through this title is Old Money.

Old Money is a theme that leans toward simplicity. By putting together classy outfits while retaining a semblance of simplicity, you can create an ensemble that is a shoo-in for victory.

Here’s everything you need to know about creating an outfit with the Old Money theme in mind.

Old Money Theme in Dress To Impress

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Old Money aesthetic is all about showcasing luxury without including anything that is distinctly over the top. There is something measured and clinical about this style that inherently makes it an elegant one. The color combinations complement each other and typically stray away from bright and eye-popping colors.

While outfit layering helps create a comprehensive look for other themes, Old Money does not necessarily need it. Subtlety is the key to victory with this theme, and the more complex you make a look, the lower your chances of winning. Thus, it’s usually best to stick to just one of each outfit and accessory option.

A good example of an Old Money outfit is a simple closed-button jacket, a midi skirt, high-heeled pumps, a matching necklace, and a handbag. You can also swap the jacket and skirt for something else that matches the vibe of the aesthetic, so long as it sticks to the theme.

A sample Old Money outfit (Image via Roblox)

Now, the choice of colors here can be the difference between achieving first or last place. If you pick colors that don’t go together or stick out like a sore thumb, chances are you will not receive as many votes. White, off-white, black, maroon, and olive are great main colors for outfits, around which you can design the rest of your clothing.

Similarly, the choice of nails, hair, and makeup depends on the chosen outfit. Consider keeping nail and makeup colors light to match the overall aesthetic. As for the hairstyle, an updo-style coiffure is a safe choice to keep your clothing consistently elegant.

Keeping these options in mind, create a look that has everyone’s jaws hit the floor when the runway walk begins.

About Dress To Impress

About Dress To Impress (Image via Roblox)

Dress To Impress is a Roblox experience all about letting your inner fashionista run wild. Based on the given theme, create an outfit, choose your hair and makeup, and show off your looks on the runway. Vote on others’ outfits and see which one wins the round based on the vote aggregate.

The number of options available to the player is seemingly limitless. With tons of themes to explore, this experience can be the perfect opportunity to let your creativity shine and become the best fashion designer on the server.

