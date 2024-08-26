Driving Empire NASCAR Update: 2023 NASCAR Camaro, new event, and more

Driving Empire has rolled out a brand new update focused on NASCAR. Players can now access brand-new cars as well as several new items that arrived with the update. This is not surprising since the developer is known for bringing exciting events and new cars to players, keeping the game relevant and interesting for a long time.

This article will break down the update and offer the complete patch notes to let you know everything new in the game.

Driving Empire NASCAR update patch notes

The NASCAR update has added a new event and a vehicle to the game (Image via Roblox)

As the name suggests, the new update is focused on NASCAR, so players can access some cool items and vehicles in the game. The developer describes the update as:

"Experience the thrill of high-speed racing like never before as the iconic NASCAR action roars into the world of Driving Empire. Feel the thunder of powerful engines and the unparalleled grip of Goodyear Tires whilst you race on the legendary Daytona International Speedway, and immerse yourself in the authentic NASCAR experience!"

Below, we have the official patch notes with all the information about the recent update that you should be aware of.

Licensed NASCAR vehicles

2023 NASCAR Camaro

21 custom livery designs

Tires from Goodyear

Daytona International Speedway

The iconic Daytona International Speedway is now in the game, and it's here to stay!

NASCAR Event

Play the brand-new NASCAR event and earn exclusive limited-time rewards!

NASCAR UGC

NASCAR Beanie

Alligator Shoulder Pet

NASCAR Jacket

New Lightning

The developer has updated the game's lighting to make it more realistic and consistent across all areas. This means the lighting inside the dealership, customization garage, and cutscene are now all the same!

Is the NASCAR update worth playing?

One can purchase the new 2023 NASCAR Camaro in the game (Image via Roblox)

The NASCAR update has added highly-anticipated vehicles and events to the game. Numerous players have been requesting the developer to bring such an event to the game for quite some time. The game already has numerous Sports and Hyper cars but lacks rough and tough vehicles.

The new update has brought almost everything a NASCAR fan could expect from a Roblox game. Hence, the ongoing event is worth checking out and participating in. You can earn several UGCs as well as other rewards that are worth collecting.

FAQs about Driving Empire

When did the NASCAR update roll out in Driving Empire?

The update rolled out on August 23, 2024.

Did the new update add a NASCAR vehicle to Driving Empire?

Yes, the latest update has brought a new NASCAR vehicle to the game.

Which is the new NASCAR car in Driving Empire?

The recent update has added the 2023 NASCAR Camero to the game.

