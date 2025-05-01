Eagle Fruit Blox Fruits: Abilities, price, and more

The Eagle Fruit in Blox Fruits is a beast-type consumable that allows its user to target opponents from the air. You can not only fly higher in the sky with the sharp-edged wings provided by this fruit but also use them to do long-range attacks. While this makes the Eagle Fruit an excellent pick for PvE battles, it is equally effective during PvP fights too.

Ad

For now, there are very few ways to get the Eagle Fruit in Blox Fruits. This guide will explain all those methods and provide a brief overview of this fruit's abilities. Basically, here's everything you need to know about the Eagle Fruit.

How to get the Eagle Fruit in Blox Fruits

The Blox Fruit Dealer in Pirate Starter Island (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, the fastest way to get the Eagle Fruit is by purchasing it from the Blox Fruit Dealer. You can find this NPC in various locations, but Pirate Starter Island and Marine Starter Island are the easiest ones where you can find him. The Blox Fruit Dealer can be found near the Boat Dealer NPC on both islands. Upon interacting with him, purchase the Eagle Fruit for a total of 550,000 Beli or 975 Robux.

Ad

Trending

A general thing to remember is that powerful fruits like this one aren't usually available in stock. That being said, you won't be able to purchase it using Beli. However, if you are using Robux as a method of payment, you can get it right away. Also, note that the Eagle Fruit purchased using Beli will vanish if you consume another fruit. On the contrary, if you use Robux, then it will stay in your inventory forever.

Ad

If you don't have enough money to purchase the Eagle Fruit, use your strength and beat the Tyrant of the Skies. It is a boss in the Tiki Outpost in the Third Sea. Defeating him gives you a random chance at obtaining the Eagle Fruit.

Also check: How to awaken the Eagle Fruit in Blox Fruits

All Eagle Fruit moves in Blox Fruits

The Flight move (Image via Roblox)

You can use the following moves after equipping the Eagle Fruit in this Roblox title.

Ad

Wind Burst (Z move)

Requires Mastery level 1.

Allows the user to shoot a whirlwind of sharp feathers that damages the opponent greatly.

Feather Storm (X move)

Requires Mastery level 35.

Allows the user to rapidly move in a specific range and damage every target that's caught in it.

Bone Crusher (C move)

Requires Mastery level 80.

Allows the user to fly toward the target, grab their throat, take them to the sky, and slam them on the ground with sheer force.

Ad

Soaring Talon (V move)

Requires Mastery level 110.

Allows the user to dash forward quickly and slash the opponent in the front with sharp-edged feathers.

Flight (F move)

Requires Mastery level 150.

Allows the user to open their wings and gain the ability to fly. When the user opens their wings, a few sparkles will come out that damage the opponents nearby.

FAQs

How much does the Eagle Fruit cost in Blox Fruits?

Ad

You can get the Eagle Fruit by using 550,000 Beli or 975 Robux.

Is the Eagle Fruit a Rare Fruit in Blox Fruits?

No, the Eagle Fruit is an Uncommon Fruit in this experience.

Where is the Tyrant of the Skies located in Blox Fruits?

The Tyrant of the Skies is found in Tiki Outpost, Third Sea. It spawns after solving the Eagle statue puzzle in the Tiki Outpost.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024