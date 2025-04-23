How to awaken the Eagle Fruit in Blox Fruits

With the introduction of the Admin Panel, you can now fully awaken the Eagle Fruit in Blox Fruits. Consider it like upgrading every aspect of the fruit and enhancing its capabilities to new heights. Basically, you can level up your aerial fighting by upgrading it. Doing so will indirectly make you untouchable, as the Eagle Fruit is one of the best fruits for PvP battles.

Upgrading or awakening this fruit requires you to reach certain Mastery levels, complete quests, and collect materials. While it's a tough job to do all on your own, we are here to help you through it. This guide explains how to easily get every upgrade for the Eagle Fruit.

How to upgrade the Eagle Fruit in Blox Fruits

The Mysterious Scientist NPC (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@AccelToWin)

Thanks to Update 26 in Blox Fruits, you can interact with the Mysterious Scientist NPC to upgrade your fruits. Mysterious Scientist is an NPC that gives you access to the Admin Panel, a UI designed to unlock new upgrades. Currently, you can find the Mysterious Scientist in the Second and the Third Sea.

In the Second Sea, the Mysterious Scientist is hidden inside the Factory in the Kingdom of Rose. To find him, go near the four screens inside the Factory and change their color in the following order: Red, Blue, Green, and Blue.

You can change the color by tapping multiple times on the huge buttons in front of the screen. Once you have changed the colors in the above order, a hidden door in the Factory will open, leading you to the Mysterious Scientist.

In the Third Sea, you can find the Mysterious Scientist in the Castle on the Sea. More specifically, you can find him in the room opposite the "set home point" NPC in the Castle. Upon interacting with him, you can access the Admin Panel, where the fruits can be upgraded.

The Admin Panel UI (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@AccelToWin)

After selecting the Eagle Fruit in the Admin Panel, you can upgrade it by doing the following things.

Upgrade 1 (Aerodynamic Feathers)

Task: Fly up to 2000 studs in the air. You will have to maintain this height until the message "Research Complete" pops up on the screen.

Requirement: 200 Mastery, 300 Fragments, and 5 Angel Wings.

What it does: Boosts the speed of the F move of the Eagle Fruit.

Upgrade 2 (Flight Capacitor)

Task: Damage enemies by using Eagle Fruit's moves while in the air.

Requirement: 300 Mastery, 800 Fragments, 2 Fool's Gold, and 6 Angel Wings.

What it does: Increases the duration of the Feather meter.

Upgrade 3 (Avian Propulsion)

Task: Defeat 10 enemies by holding Eagle Fruit's M1 move. You can damage enemies using other moves, but strike the final blow using the M1 move.

Requirement: 400 Mastery, 1500 Fragments, 5 Electric Wings, 3 Fire Feathers, and 5 Angel Wings.

What it does: Allows the user to dash while flying. This can be done by holding the F key while in the air..

FAQs

How much does the Eagle Fruit cost in Blox Fruits?

The Eagle Fruit can be bought for either 550,000 Beli or 975 Robux from the Blox Fruit Dealer.

How many upgrades are there for the Eagle Fruit in Blox Fruits?

There are a total of three upgrades available for the Eagle Fruit.

Where is the Mysterious Scientist in Blox Fruits?

You can find the Mysterious Scientist hidden inside the Factory (Second Sea) and the Castle on the Sea (Third Sea).

