Eating Simulator Codes (April 2024)

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Apr 02, 2024 17:55 GMT
Redeem Codes in Eating Simulator
Eating Simulator codes are a great way to receive hundreds of thousands of coins and food, the two primary resources of the game. These are essential to get access to upgrades and new pets, the two pillars of the game’s progression system.

Getting them early on can be quite beneficial for newer players, who may need time to understand the title’s mechanics. In this article, you will find all active codes for Eating Simulator, along with a tutorial on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Eating Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Eating Simulator are issued.

All Eating Simulator codes (Active)

Active codes for Eating Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The following codes are confirmed to work in Eating Simulator. Note that Roblox codes have an unspecified expiration date, which causes them to deactivate without warning. Thus, players should redeem them before they become useless.

List of Eating Simulator codes

Code

Rewards

SUMMERUPDATE

Food and coins

FASTFOOD

Food and coins

GINGERBREAD675K

57,000 Coins and 56,000 Food

CHRISTMAS625K

56,000 Coins and 55,000 Food

HALFWAY500K

52,000 Coins, and 51,000 Food

GG475K

51,000 Coins, and 50,000 Food

INSANEPET450K

49,000 Food, 50,000 Coins, and Insane Pet

MILESTONE600K

55,000 Coins and 54,000 Food

SECRETCODE575K

54,000 Coins and 53,000 Food

PETREWARD530K

53,000 Coins, 52,000 Food, and a Great Demon Lord Pet

GODLYPET400K

45,000 Food, 46,000 Coins, and Lightning Destroyer Pet

FREE375K

44,000 Food and 45,000 Coins

GETBIGTODAY350K

42,000 Food and 43,000 Coins

EAT320K

40,000 Food and 41,500 Coins

THANKSSOMUCH300K

38,000 Food and 40,000 Coins

VERYCLOSE290K

31,000 Food and 36,000 Coins

SOMEFOOD280K

29,000 Food and 34,000 Coins

SOMECOINS270K

28,000 food and 33,000 coins

LIVEEVENT260K

27,000 food and 31,500 coins

BIGMILESTONE250K

25,500 food and 30,000 coins

OPCODE240K

24,000 food and 27,500 coins

GETFATNOW230K

23,500 Food and 26,000 coins

COINSBOOST220K

Food and coins

FATBOOST210K

Food and coins

FREEPET200K

Mythic pet, food, and coins

ALMOSTTHERE190K

Food and coins

BIGFAT180K

Food and coins

FAT170K

Food and coins

BUGFIXES140K

Food and coins

BIGTHANKS130K

Food and coins

EXTRAORDINARY120K

Food and coins

REALLYCOOL110K

Food and coins

BECOMEHUGE100K

Food and coins

REALLYHYPE90K

Food and coins

FATNECK80K

5,500 Food and 4,300 coins

BIGBELLY70K

Food and coins

OMG60K

Food and coins

CRAZY50K

2,100 Food and 3,000 coins

FREEFAT40K

1,600 Food and 500 coins

INSANE30K

1,200 Food and 1,900 coins

THANKS20K

900 Food and coins

YAY10K

600 Food and coins

RELEASE

100 Food

Inactive Eating Simulator codes

There are no inactive codes for Eating Simulator at the moment, but that is likely to change in the future. When active codes expire, rest assured that they will be replaced with new ones that offer similar or better rewards. Because of this, you don’t need to worry about missing out on freebies.

How to redeem active Eating Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Eating Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Eating Simulator can be redeemed by following the steps listed below:

  • Open Eating Simulator through the Roblox Player app.
  • Click on the blue Twitter bird icon icon on the right to open the code box.
  • Enter an active code into the box and press Verify to claim your rewards.
  • Do the same for each active code.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which can cause issues while typing them. You can avoid frustrations caused by errors by pasting the codes directly from the list instead. This is both faster and smoother to redeem active codes for the game.

Eating Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Eating Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Eating Simulator rewards players with pets, food, and coins for redeeming codes, which are all essential for the game’s progression system. Players can receive a mythical pet for redeeming a code, receiving a boost in the process.

Additionally, food and coins can be used to earn more money and become bigger by gaining weight.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Eating Simulator code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshooting codes for Eating Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Eating Simulator shows an “Invalid code” error when a code is entered incorrectly. As of this writing, players haven’t discovered any server-side issues that prevent code redemption. If you find one, restarting the Roblox Player app may resolve the issue.

Where to find new Eating Simulator codes

New codes for Eating Simulator can be found on the Enclamatic Twitter handle, YouTube channel, and YUM Roblox group. You can also rely on this page for its active codes table, which will be updated when new ones are released.

FAQs on Eating Simulator codes

What are the different rewards obtainable through codes in Eating Simulator?

Using codes in Eating Simulator, you can obtain mythical pets, coins, and food.

When are new codes added to Eating Simulator?

New codes are added to Eating Simulator during major game updates, events, and holidays.

What is the newest addition to the code list for Eating Simulator?

The code GINGERBREAD675K is the newest addition to the Eating Simulator code list.

