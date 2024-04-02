Eating Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Eating Simulator codes are a great way to receive hundreds of thousands of coins and food, the two primary resources of the game. These are essential to get access to upgrades and new pets, the two pillars of the game’s progression system.

Getting them early on can be quite beneficial for newer players, who may need time to understand the title’s mechanics. In this article, you will find all active codes for Eating Simulator, along with a tutorial on using them.

All Eating Simulator codes (Active)

Active codes for Eating Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The following codes are confirmed to work in Eating Simulator. Note that Roblox codes have an unspecified expiration date, which causes them to deactivate without warning. Thus, players should redeem them before they become useless.

List of Eating Simulator codes Code Rewards SUMMERUPDATE Food and coins FASTFOOD Food and coins GINGERBREAD675K 57,000 Coins and 56,000 Food CHRISTMAS625K 56,000 Coins and 55,000 Food HALFWAY500K 52,000 Coins, and 51,000 Food GG475K 51,000 Coins, and 50,000 Food INSANEPET450K 49,000 Food, 50,000 Coins, and Insane Pet MILESTONE600K 55,000 Coins and 54,000 Food SECRETCODE575K 54,000 Coins and 53,000 Food PETREWARD530K 53,000 Coins, 52,000 Food, and a Great Demon Lord Pet GODLYPET400K 45,000 Food, 46,000 Coins, and Lightning Destroyer Pet FREE375K 44,000 Food and 45,000 Coins GETBIGTODAY350K 42,000 Food and 43,000 Coins EAT320K 40,000 Food and 41,500 Coins THANKSSOMUCH300K 38,000 Food and 40,000 Coins VERYCLOSE290K 31,000 Food and 36,000 Coins SOMEFOOD280K 29,000 Food and 34,000 Coins SOMECOINS270K 28,000 food and 33,000 coins LIVEEVENT260K 27,000 food and 31,500 coins BIGMILESTONE250K 25,500 food and 30,000 coins OPCODE240K 24,000 food and 27,500 coins GETFATNOW230K 23,500 Food and 26,000 coins COINSBOOST220K Food and coins FATBOOST210K Food and coins FREEPET200K Mythic pet, food, and coins ALMOSTTHERE190K Food and coins BIGFAT180K Food and coins FAT170K Food and coins BUGFIXES140K Food and coins BIGTHANKS130K Food and coins EXTRAORDINARY120K Food and coins REALLYCOOL110K Food and coins BECOMEHUGE100K Food and coins REALLYHYPE90K Food and coins FATNECK80K 5,500 Food and 4,300 coins BIGBELLY70K Food and coins OMG60K Food and coins CRAZY50K 2,100 Food and 3,000 coins FREEFAT40K 1,600 Food and 500 coins INSANE30K 1,200 Food and 1,900 coins THANKS20K 900 Food and coins YAY10K 600 Food and coins RELEASE 100 Food

Inactive Eating Simulator codes

There are no inactive codes for Eating Simulator at the moment, but that is likely to change in the future. When active codes expire, rest assured that they will be replaced with new ones that offer similar or better rewards. Because of this, you don’t need to worry about missing out on freebies.

How to redeem active Eating Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Eating Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Eating Simulator can be redeemed by following the steps listed below:

Open Eating Simulator through the Roblox Player app.

Click on the blue Twitter bird icon icon on the right to open the code box.

Enter an active code into the box and press Verify to claim your rewards.

Do the same for each active code.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which can cause issues while typing them. You can avoid frustrations caused by errors by pasting the codes directly from the list instead. This is both faster and smoother to redeem active codes for the game.

Eating Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Eating Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Eating Simulator rewards players with pets, food, and coins for redeeming codes, which are all essential for the game’s progression system. Players can receive a mythical pet for redeeming a code, receiving a boost in the process.

Additionally, food and coins can be used to earn more money and become bigger by gaining weight.

Eating Simulator code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshooting codes for Eating Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Eating Simulator shows an “Invalid code” error when a code is entered incorrectly. As of this writing, players haven’t discovered any server-side issues that prevent code redemption. If you find one, restarting the Roblox Player app may resolve the issue.

Where to find new Eating Simulator codes

New codes for Eating Simulator can be found on the Enclamatic Twitter handle, YouTube channel, and YUM Roblox group. You can also rely on this page for its active codes table, which will be updated when new ones are released.

FAQs on Eating Simulator codes

What are the different rewards obtainable through codes in Eating Simulator?

Using codes in Eating Simulator, you can obtain mythical pets, coins, and food.

When are new codes added to Eating Simulator?

New codes are added to Eating Simulator during major game updates, events, and holidays.

What is the newest addition to the code list for Eating Simulator?

The code GINGERBREAD675K is the newest addition to the Eating Simulator code list.

