Egolock codes (May 2025)

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified May 12, 2025 12:39 GMT
Egolock loading screen
Redeem the working codes to get Spins, Yen, and EXP (Image via Roblox)

You can level up your account quickly by redeeming the latest Egolock codes. They offer free EXP as well as Spins for improving your avatar's potential in this Blue Lock-inspired Roblox game. After acquiring the best skills, you can team up with friends and compete to score more goals. Winning the on-field contests gives you Yen for purchasing more rerolls.

This article features all active codes for Egolock and provides a step-by-step guide on how to redeem them.

Active Egolock codes

All active codes for Egolock (Image via Roblox)
Here is the list of valid codes for this competitive soccer game:

also-read-trending Trending
List of active codes in Egolock
CodeRewards
NEWYEARNEWEGOLOCK
100 Spins, 50 EXP, and 3500 Yen (latest)
SORRYAGAINGUYS100 Spins
UPDATE2
200 Spins, 17500 EXP, and 500 Yen
Expired Egolock codes

Given that Roblox codes for Egolock are time-limited, many of them have expired. Redeeming them results in an error.

List of inactive codes in Egolock
CodeRewards
SORRYAGAIN50 Spins
UPDATE1
200 Spins, EXP, and Yen
PXGONTOP!30 Spins
UBERSFORTHEWIN50 Spins
PXGFORTHEWIN50 Spins
200KVISITS50 Spins
BALANCESFree rewards
BUGFIXESFree rewards
RELEASE!Free rewards
How to redeem Roblox Egolock codes

Utilizing codes is simple in this game (Image via Roblox)
Follow these instructions to redeem every active code for Roblox Egolock:

  • Launch Egolock on Roblox.
  • If you are new to the game, complete the character and weapon selection process.
  • Press the M key on your keyboard or click the Open Menu button on your mobile.
  • Select the TK tab, next to the Settings cogwheel icon.
  • Input a valid code in the redemption box.
  • Click the blue Redeem button to get rewards.

If all the steps are followed correctly, a description of the rewards is displayed at the top of the game screen.

Roblox Egolock codes and their importance

youtube-cover
Egolock promo codes are important because they give Yen, the main in-game currency, for making different purchases as well as Experience for leveling up. They also provide Spins for rerolling your virtual avatar's skills and make them more efficient on the soccer field. While normally Yen and Spins are obtained by completing games, codes offer them for free to players of any skill level.

Egolock code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The &quot;Code does not exist&quot; error in Egolock (Image via Roblox)
If players try to redeem expired or mistyped codes, the Egolock game screen displays the "Code does not exist" error. You can fix this issue by only typing the active codes. Additionally, pay close attention to their capitalization and fix any typographical mistakes because even the smallest inaccuracy can lead to an error.

When you don't get rewards despite entering a valid code, rejoin the Roblox experience. You are most likely to be successful while redeeming codes in updated game servers.

Where to find new Egolock codes

To stay informed about the latest freebies, be a member of the Egolock Discord community. The developers reveal new codes to commemorate events, updates, and the game's achievements.

FAQs on Egolock codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Egolock?

NEWYEARNEWEGOLOCK is the latest code for this Roblox experience.

Which code gives the most Spins in Egolock?

The code UPDATE2 gives 200 Spins, the most compared to other active ones. It also offers 17,500 EXP and 500 Yen when redeemed.

When are codes for Egolock released?

New codes for Egolock are typically released during updates and special events, and when the game achieves a new milestone on Roblox.

About the author
Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
