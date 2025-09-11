Elimination: A beginner's guide

Elimination is a Roblox game of pure chance, tension, and unpredictable outcomes. In it, players gather around a table, knowing that one wrong move or unlucky draw could end their run instantly. This sets the stage for a game where survival hinges on embracing risk and hoping fortune is on your side. The brief opening tutorial doesn’t explain the mechanics fully, which can make the first few rounds overwhelming.

Ad

This guide helps beginners understand the basics of Elimination and start progressing confidently.

A beginner’s guide to Elimination

Primary gameplay

Players are met with an ominous greeting at the beginning of the game (Image via Roblox)

At its core, Elimination revolves around a simple but nerve-wracking concept. A gun is placed on the table and passed between players, each of whom must decide who to fire it at. The twist is that the chance of the gun discharging is constantly displayed and shifts as the game progresses. This mechanic forces every player to balance risk and strategy with every shot they take.

Ad

Trending

You can target anyone at the table, including yourself, which adds layers of psychological pressure. The unpredictability keeps everyone on edge, as survival increasingly depends more on decision-making than mechanical skill. Even after being eliminated, you are free to spectate the remaining contestants and prepare for the next round, ensuring the action never feels stale.

Also check: How to play Fish and Fight

Pro tips and tricks for Elimination

Gameplay screenshot from Elimination (Image via Roblox)

Unpredictability is your greatest weapon in Elimination. Opponents quickly pick up on patterns, so varying targets and timing make it harder for others to anticipate moves. Patience, however, often separates average players from consistent survivors. Firing recklessly may pay off with a quick elimination or backfire by raising the odds for others.

Ad

Instead, you can let opponents expose themselves first, which increases your odds of lasting into the later rounds and gaining better chances to eliminate opponents. Combining patience, controlled aggression, and unpredictability often leads to success.

Shooting chance multipliers

Official cover art for Elimination (Image via Roblox)

One of the unique aspects of Elimination is how the chance of the gun firing shifts throughout the game. These shooting chance multipliers keep each round dynamic by changing the odds after every shot. Sometimes the chance is low, luring players into reckless plays, while in other moments it spikes, forcing hesitation and caution.

Ad

Adapting to these shifting odds is essential. A smart player uses low odds to pressure opponents and high odds to eliminate potential threats. In-game mastery stems from reading the moment, gauging risk precisely, and knowing when to pass the danger on to others.

In-game shop

The in-game shop houses effects, chair skins, and gun skins for you to purchase (Image via Roblox)

The shop gives players a range of cosmetic items to customize their experience. Gun skins let players transform the default weapon into designs such as the Deagle, AWM, or even a Rocket Launcher. Seating is equally varied, with options ranging from the fiery Magma chair to the regal Throne, all the way up to the premium Swing.

Ad

Sound effects add another layer of fun, with sound cues that play after getting killed ranging from memes like the frog laugh to iconic sounds such as the Among Us impostor alert. Players can buy these items with in-game cash earned by surviving rounds or through playtime rewards.

For those looking to progress faster, cash bundles are available in exchange for Robux; however, long-term success still depends on skill.

Also check: Poison Drinks: A beginner's guide

Ad

FAQs about Elimination

How do you win a round?

Victory comes from being the last player standing by surviving through luck, timing, and smart choices.

What happens after a player gets eliminated?

Eliminated players cannot rejoin the round but can spectate until the next match begins.

Do shooting chance multipliers make the game unfair?

No, as multipliers keep every round unpredictable but remain fair since all players face the same odds.

Ad

What types of customization are available?

Players can purchase weapon skins, unique chairs, and elimination sound effects to add flair to their experience.

Is Robux required to play competitively?

No, Robux purchases only provide cosmetic upgrades or cash boosts. Winning ultimately depends on making smart choices and managing risks well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Ram Gandhi Arpit has acquired a Bachelor's degree in Computer Applications. He aims to get a Master's degree in a similar field, and he is currently a writer for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda. He specializes in comprehensive beginner Roblox guides and code articles.



His articles are fast approaching the seven million mark in total reads, simply because he takes great care in verifying information from reliable sources, such as his playthroughs, community forums like X and Discord, and lastly, the game's official patch notes.



Arpit enjoys playing story-mode video games and other multiplayer titles like Valorant, Minecraft, and, of course, Roblox. Beyond gaming, Arpit is also a tech enthusiast who stays updated on the latest developments in the industry.



When he’s not working, you'll find him swinging through the virtual streets of Harlem as your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man while headbobbing to some of the finest beats. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025