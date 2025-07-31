How to play Fish and Fight

Fish and Fight is a brand-new and innovative Roblox title that combines the relaxing aspect of fishing with the high-octane fun of combat titles. In this game, players must use net guns to catch all kinds of aquatic creatures, sell them for coins, curate prize-winning aquariums, and fight off other players in a PvP style of battle to defend their collection or to raid theirs.

If you're a beginner in Fish and Fight and trying to figure things out, then this guide is for you, as it will walk you through the essentials.

A beginner's guide to Fish and Fight

Primary gameplay

Gameplay screenshot from Fish and Fight (Image via Roblox)

At its core, Fish and Fight revolves around three simple mechanics: fishing, selling, and fighting, just like the name suggests. You start by heading out to the open waters, using your net gun to catch rare and exotic fish. (Pro tip: Press Q after equipping the net gun to enable the auto-shoot feature.) After you've collected a few fish in your inventory, you can sell them at the Sellzone to earn coins, or you can showcase them in your aquarium.

Keep in mind, other players can attack you with weapons while your inventory is filled up with caught fish. If they manage to hit you, a random number of fish will drop from your person based on the strength of the weapon they're wielding, and they can then steal that count.

Selling captured fish

Sell your amassed fish here at the Sellzone (Image via Roblox)

Once you've caught some fish, you can either choose to sell them for gold or put them on display. Different fish have different values depending on rarity, size, and sometimes type. Coins are the primary currency, and they allow you to purchase new weapons, better net guns, or even upgrade your aquarium.

Selling becomes strategic once you reach a certain echelon, and you must think twice before instantly cashing in your caught fish for coins for upgrades. However, in the early game, you shouldn't think twice before selling the accumulated catch.

Weapons

You can use these weapons to steal fish from other players (Image via Roblox)

When it comes to stealing other people's fish and not having to do the hard work yourself, these weapons shine the brightest. You’ll find a bunch of gear in the Weapons Shop right next to the SellZone, ranging from the most basic baseball bat to premium shark bats that can only be obtained after spending Robux. You can also purchase traps from this shop to trap players in a place for two seconds, giving you a crucial window to make a run for it.

These weapons are quite costly, especially for a beginner, and are only recommended if you wish to play dirty and plan on stealing rare fish from higher-ranked players. Keep in mind, if you steal once from someone, other players might start eyeing your collection and go after it when you're distracted.

Net guns

Unlock these upgraded net guns to increase your fishing yields (Image via Roblox)

Net guns are used for catching fish coming from the spawn point, and the better your net gun is, the faster you'll be able to cast your lines and eventually catch that fish. Better models also come bundled with better Lucky Points that help you increase the chances of a extremely rare fish to spawn, and even better net radius that makes hitting shots way easier.

These net guns come in all rarities and varieties. Some are Robux exclusive; however, there are some free-to-play ones, but the takeaway is that they are super expensive and require hours of grinding to obtain.

Maintaining an aquarium

Decorate your aquarium with your best catches (Image via Roblox)

Like in many similar titles, Fish and Fight features a showcase area where you can store your rarest catches or even steals, upgrade your aquarium for more fish slots, and earn passive income while you're at it. Most fish are better off when sold and not kept inside the aquarium, but certain types might earn you bonus coins for displaying them instead of selling.

As you level up, you can expand and decorate your aquarium. This makes it both a flashy trophy that showcases your fishing journey as well as a money-making machine that will come in handy when cashing in for your next big net gun upgrade.

FAQs about Fish and Fight

Can I lose fish in Fish and Fight?

Yes, other players can attack you and steal your fish if you're not careful.

How do I get better weapons?

Use gold earned from selling fish or via aquariums to purchase weapons from the shop.

What's the best way to earn gold fast?

Focus on catching and selling rare fish early on, and unlock the baseball bat to start stealing fish from other players.

