Poison Drinks: A beginner's guide

Poison Drinks is a unique Roblox experience that mixes mind games with high-stakes tension. The game puts two players at a table where each secretly poisons one of twenty-four cups before taking turns to sip from them. The outcome is simple yet thrilling: one player survives and the other falls victim to their own choice. While its premise is straightforward, the game's charm lies in deception and the unpredictability of each round.

We have prepared this guide to help beginners learn the game's fundamentals as well as some sneaky tricks to outplay their opponent in this slightly tweaked Roblox version of Russian Roulette. Let's jump in!

A beginner's guide to Poison Drinks

Primary gameplay

Players must choose to poison one drink out of twenty-four drinks (Image via Roblox)

The core gameplay in Poison Drinks revolves around psychological battles and Lady Luck being on your side of the table. At the start of each match, two players sit across from one another and choose one drink each to poison. Once the game begins, they take turns choosing cups and drinking from them. The tension builds with every sip until one player inevitably drinks from the poisoned cup and collapses, ending the round, as shown in the image below.

The round ends after either one of two players takes a sip from the poisoned drinks (Image via Roblox)

While losers don't gain anything, the winning players are rewarded with in-game cash, and their win streak is displayed above their heads. The money can then be used to purchase various cosmetic items, such as chair skins, drink skins, and even death emotes.

Tips and strategies

Gameplay screenshot from Poison Drinks (Image via Roblox)

Although luck plays a role, mastering Poison Drinks requires learning how to read opponents and making informed decisions. Many players tend to poison predictable numbers, such as the first or last cup on the table, while others target the middle to confuse their opponent. Mixing up your own approach keeps you from being predictable and makes the mind games even more intense.

For players seeking more intensity, the Hard Mode raises the stakes and creates an even more thrilling experience by adding 26 more cups into the mix. This makes the game last longer and significantly raises the chances of getting poisoned for both players, where one wrong move can cost everything.

Chair skins, drink skins, and death emotes

Customize your character by purchasing custom skins for your chair, drinks, and death emotes (Image via Roblox)

As previously mentioned, victories reward players with in-game cash that can be spent on unique skins. Chair skins range from flashy designs like the Milky Way Chair and Lightning Chair to fiery options such as the Magma Chair. Drinks are equally customizable, with everyday options like Bloxy Cola or Hot Chocolate and more whimsical choices such as Milkshakes. Meanwhile, exclusive drink skins, such as the Slushie, Starblox, and Witches Brew, are available via purchase using Robux.

These death emotes play after you sip on a poisoned drink (Image via Roblox)

Players can also purchase and equip various quirky death emotes using the in-game cash earned by playing and winning rounds of Poison Drinks to personalize their experience even further. There is a wide variety of these emotes, such as Angry, Faceslam, Rage, Bye Bye, and Explosion. They are played after you choose a drink poisoned by your opponent instead of the default animation.

Free rewards and in-game store

Purchase currency from the in-game store in Poison Drinks (Image via Roblox)

Even though winning games is the most reliable way to earn cash, players can also claim free spins that sometimes reward drink skins or additional cash, which they can then splurge on their favorite cosmetics in the shop. The in-game shop provides another route for earning cash, where you can purchase bundles (available in different sizes) of it using Robux.

FAQs about Poison Drinks

How does a match begin in Poison Drinks?

A match begins when two players sit at a table and each selects a cup to poison. The game then automatically starts, and turns are taken until someone drinks the poisoned cup.

What is the role of Hard Mode in the game?

Hard Mode raises the challenge and intensity of each round by increasing the cup counts and stakes, making every decision riskier and more rewarding.

Can I poison more than one drink?

Yes, you can poison more than a single drink by paying a few Robux to throw in a surprise element for your opponent and make winning the round slightly easier for yourself.

Can Poison Drinks be played alone?

No, every match requires two players. If you join a server alone, you must wait for another player to sit at your table before the game begins.

