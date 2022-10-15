Era of Althea codes in Roblox: Free spins (October 2022)

Roblox Era of Althea was created by Arcadia Productions [AP] on June 6, 2022. The game boasts some of the best artwork on the platform, and the gameplay is even better. In this title, players with random traits and weapons need to explore the magical realm and defeat all monsters.

To help acquire remarkable equipment and find the best trait, gamers can redeem free Roblox codes to get spins. Currently, there are only two active codes available. However, players can follow the creator's Twitter account to get more codes as well as other updates related to the game.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Era of Althea

Active codes in Roblox Era of Althea

Here are the two active codes that one can use in Roblox Era of Althea:

BUGFIXGOCRAZY - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 50 spins

NEWMAPUPDATEXD - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 45 spins

Expired codes in Roblox Era of Althea

These Roblox codes do not work in the Era of Althea anymore:

LikeForeye1! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get an eye color reroll

1MVISITS! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 10 free spins

CRONGETINSTUDIO - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 50 spins

RipUpd3! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 75 spins

Weekendhair2! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get hair reroll

DetestFivespins - Players can redeem this code in the game to get five spins

1MillionVisits - Players can redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

UPDATEMAPNOW! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 30 spins

AhwokenTwitter! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get five free spins

BugFixes - Players can redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

MyApologies! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 60 spins

SpatialUsersAfterGettingHitOnce - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 25 spins

55KLIKESTHANKYOU - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 45 spins

ShutdownForFixes! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 10 free spins

AltheaDevHouse! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 75 spins

ChadMobileUsers - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 30 spins

OOpsAnotherProtmistake - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 75 spins

LikeForhair1! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get a hair reroll

SHUTDOWNADOPTME! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 10 free spins

MaineEOA - Players can redeem this code in the game to get five free spins

15KLIKES! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 10 free spins

Update2hair2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to get a hair reroll

AltheaHype! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 10 free spins

Update2spins - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 75 spins

BUGFIXES32 - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 10 spins

Update2hair - Players can redeem this code in the game to get a hair reroll

23KLikes1! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 25 spins

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Era of Althea

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the two active codes in the game:

Launch Era of Althea.

Hit the M key.

Select the Gear button.

Copy and paste the desired active code into the text box.

Press Redeem Code to receive the spins.

Active codes can stop working at any time. This is why it would be wise to use them as soon as possible.

