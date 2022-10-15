Era of Althea codes in Roblox: Free spins (October 2022)

Roblox Era of Althea was created by Arcadia Productions [AP] on June 6, 2022. The game boasts some of the best artwork on the platform, and the gameplay is even better. In this title, players with random traits and weapons need to explore the magical realm and defeat all monsters.
To help acquire remarkable equipment and find the best trait, gamers can redeem free Roblox codes to get spins. Currently, there are only two active codes available. However, players can follow the creator's Twitter account to get more codes as well as other updates related to the game.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Era of Althea
Active codes in Roblox Era of Althea
Here are the two active codes that one can use in Roblox Era of Althea:
- BUGFIXGOCRAZY - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 50 spins
- NEWMAPUPDATEXD - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 45 spins
Detailed steps to redeem these two codes have been presented in a later section of the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Era of Althea
These Roblox codes do not work in the Era of Althea anymore:
- LikeForeye1! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get an eye color reroll
- 1MVISITS! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 10 free spins
- CRONGETINSTUDIO - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 50 spins
- RipUpd3! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 75 spins
- Weekendhair2! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get hair reroll
- DetestFivespins - Players can redeem this code in the game to get five spins
- 1MillionVisits - Players can redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- UPDATEMAPNOW! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 30 spins
- AhwokenTwitter! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get five free spins
- BugFixes - Players can redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- MyApologies! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 60 spins
- SpatialUsersAfterGettingHitOnce - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 25 spins
- 55KLIKESTHANKYOU - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 45 spins
- ShutdownForFixes! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 10 free spins
- AltheaDevHouse! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 75 spins
- ChadMobileUsers - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 30 spins
- OOpsAnotherProtmistake - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 75 spins
- LikeForhair1! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get a hair reroll
- SHUTDOWNADOPTME! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 10 free spins
- MaineEOA - Players can redeem this code in the game to get five free spins
- 15KLIKES! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 10 free spins
- Update2hair2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to get a hair reroll
- AltheaHype! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 10 free spins
- Update2spins - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 75 spins
- BUGFIXES32 - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 10 spins
- Update2hair - Players can redeem this code in the game to get a hair reroll
- 23KLikes1! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 25 spins
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Era of Althea
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the two active codes in the game:
- Launch Era of Althea.
- Hit the M key.
- Select the Gear button.
- Copy and paste the desired active code into the text box.
- Press Redeem Code to receive the spins.
Active codes can stop working at any time. This is why it would be wise to use them as soon as possible.