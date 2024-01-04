Everything you should know about Gamepasses in Roblox Royale High

Roblox Royale High is a typical RPG experience where you can engage in a variety of in-game activities and interactions with other players. It is also one of the most-played RPG titles and boasts a staggering 9.5 billion visits on the metaverse. The interactive atmosphere, polished mechanism, and regular updates from the developers are the major reasons for the title's immense popularity.

Coupled with that, Gamepasses in Royale High also contributed to the title's success. This is because they offer exclusive perks, resources, and cosmetics that enhance the gameplay. You can lean all about these Gamepasses in Royale High by scrolling ahead.

Note: The Gamepasses are listed according to their respective Robux prices, going from most expensive to cheap.

All the Gamepasses in Roblox Royale High, explained

1) Quadruple Diamonds!

Quadruple Diamonds! (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Price - 1,649 Robux

Quadruple Diamonds! is undoubtedly the best pass in Royale High because it quadruples your Diamond income. Furthermore, it stacks with other Diamond booster passes, enabling you to quickly become affluent on the campus.

Normally, leveling up your character rewards you with 300 Diamonds, but with this pass, you get a whopping 1200 Diamonds. Coupled with that, all your Diamond income sources will quadruple. Consider purchasing this pass if you'd rather avoid the grind in Royale High.

2) Double Diamonds!

Double Diamonds! (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Price - 749 Robux

Double Diamonds! is the poor man's version of Quadruple Diamonds!, as users of the former will get x2 Diamonds income from all income sources. You will get 600 Diamonds instead of the regular 300 after purchasing it.

3) Crystal Ball Power

Crystal Ball Power (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Price - 300 Robux

This Gamepass offers great rewards - free camera vision and a Crystal Ball accessory. The following commands can be used for unobstructed camera control:

Shift + P - To activate/disable the camera

WASD - Movement

Shift + W - Accuracy when moving the camera

The downside to the Crystal Ball Power pass is that iPad, Xbox, and mobile players won't be able to use it. This is because the camera and control mechanisms don't support the afmorementioned devices.

4) Paintbrush Pass!

Paintbrush Pass! (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Price - 300 Robux

The Paintbrush Pass! is purely an aesthetic Gamepass that enables you to personalize your in-game profile, mobile case, and keyboard with your chosen theme. Moreover, you can customize name tags, the chat box, heart indicators, and the in-game lockers using a diverse range of colors and gradients.

5) Faster Flight!

Faster Flight! (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Price - 249 Robux

With the Faster Flight! Gamepass, you can fly around the campus without any restriction. This not only unlocks a speed meter, but also allows you to adjust your avatar's flight speed.

6) 120+ New Hair Colors + GLOWING Hair Pass

120+ New Hair Colors + GLOWING Hair Pass (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Price - 50 Robux

As the name suggests, the Hair Color Gamepass revolves around changing hair colors. With this pass, you can access a plethora of colors and recolor your avatar's hair whenever you desire. Moreover, new colors are regularly added to this pass. Hence, consider purchasing it if you focus on fashion-based RP in Royale High.

7) Special Fabric Designs

Special Fabric Designs (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Price - 50 Robux

This pass is among the most beneficial in the game, unlocking over 500 fabric designs for a small amount of Robux. Each design comes with its own special effects and customizations, further adding more appeal to your in-game clothing.

8) Sticker Packs Pass!

Sticker Packs Pass! (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Price - 50 Robux

This Gamepass allows you to apply stickers to your in-game Diary Planner. With 18 sticker packs containing a total of 176 stickers, you can add a special motif to personalize your Diary Planner.

That concludes our foray into Royale High passes, also, check out Sportskeeda's Roblox metaverse section for the latest guides, news, and more.