Everything you should know about Tide Keeper in Roblox Blox Fruits

If you've been playing Roblox Blox Fruits for a while, you are bound to have come across the enigmatic Tide Keeper, a level 1475 NPC boss that packs a punch. This beast made its way into the game with the Update 14, and it's been terrorizing Robloxians ever since. Armed with the powerful Dragon Trident, this monster is a force to be reckoned with in the high seas of the game.

This article takes a look at a few details about the Tide Keeper and gives you the information you need to defeat the magnificent beast in Roblox Blox Fruits.

Tide Keeper in Roblox Blox Fruits: Location, moveset, and more

If you want to face off against the elusive Tide Keeperin Roblox Blox Fruits, you'll need to make your way to the end of the Second Sea and travel to the Forgotten Island. Keep your eyes peeled for a platform tucked away behind the main part of the island because that's where the boss is going to be.

Once you arrive at his spawn point, don't think that you'll be greeted with a smile and a drink. The Tide Keeper is out for blood, and he's got some slick moves up his sleeve. He's also got the power to summon Sea Beasts to do his bidding. These critters may not drop anything, but they're no slouch in the damage area.

When you're at a distance, you also have to watch out for the Dragon Trident Z, also known as the Sea Dragon Fury. Up close and personal, the Tide Keeper will unleash the Dragon Trident X, also known as the Water Dragon Prison.

The Tide Keeper has a respawn time of 30 minutes. It's a bit longer than the usual 20-minute cooldown you might be used to with the other bosses. The only other boss in the Second Sea with this long of a respawn time is Don Swan.

Expert tactics and extreme loot

Always be sure to keep your distance from the Tide Keeper. You can rain down long-range attacks to easily take him down.

If the Tide Keeper starts to lose control of the battle and decides to summon the Sea Beast, you'll be in a pickle, but don't sweat it. Just hit the reset button on your in-game character and head back in. The Sea Beast will have vanished now, leaving the boss vulnerable to your attacks.

If you happen to be a melee master, a maxed-out skill set can easily put the Tide Keeper in its place before it even thinks of summoning the Sea Beast. And if you've got Portal in your arsenal, a well-timed Portal V can help you escape the clutches of the Sea Beast, though you might have to wait a few seconds for it to work.

When it comes to rewards, the Tide Keeper isn't stingy. After you've given this beast a senseless thrashing, you can walk away with a sum of 12,500 in cash and a whopping 51,000,000 in experience points. Not to mention the 36,875 bounty/honor points, but for that to happen, you'll need to dish out at least 10% of the damage (which equals around 10.5k damage).

You will also have a chance to snag the Dragon Trident. The weapon has a 10% chance of dropping, but if you're after something a bit more elusive, you have to keep your eyes peeled for the Water Key. The Water Key has a 15%-30% chance of dropping, and it's the crucial to unlocking Sharkman Karate.

After you've proven your worth in the battle with the Tide Keeper and mastered the Water Kung Fu, you can approach the Daigrock The Sharkman, who will gladly teach you the ways of the finned fighters for a sum of 2,500,000 Money and 5,000 Fragments.

There you have it, folks! Everything you need to know about the Tide Keeper in Roblox Blox Fruits. Armed with this newfound information, you should be able to take down the boss easily, and the Dragon Trident or the Water Key will be yours in no time.

