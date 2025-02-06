Evil Unicorn in Adopt Me: Tricks, how to get, and more

The Evil Unicorn in Adopt Me is a limited Legendary pet that was added with the Halloween Event in 2019. Unlike most unicorns, this one has a dark body with a red horn, tail, and mane. Moreover, it has red burning-hot eyes that represent its evil theme. The Evil Unicorn is a great addition for players who love to collect unique pets. However, since it is unavailable at the moment, there's only one way to obtain it.

This guide explains how to get the Evil Unicorn along with its other variants. Also, check out to learn about all the tricks in the Evil Unicorn's playbook.

How to get the Evil Unicorn in Adopt Me

The Evil Unicorn (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the only way to obtain the Evil Unicorn is via trading. Find a player who has this pet so you can exchange it with one of yours. It is certainly difficult to find a player who has this pet on the server. However, you can join the official Discord Server of this title to solve this problem.

Trending

There are thousands of active players on the server with whom you can interact to increase your search range. Plus, if you find a player in the general chatting channel, you can negotiate and get the Evil Unicorn at a better value.

During the Halloween Event in 2019, the Evil Unicorn could be obtained by using Candies, an event-exclusive currency. Its price was about 108,000 Candies before the event ended on November 1, 2019.

Also check: Adopt Me Pet Stages and Leveling guide

All Evil Unicorn growth stages (Tricks)

The Evil Unicorn you get can be a newborn version of the pet, but you can gradually age it up. This is done by spending some time with the pet and doing various activities with it. For example, you can feed it, play with it, and bathe it to increase your bond. You can also use an Age-up Potion to grow the Evil Unicorn.

An Evil Unicorn learns new tricks during different stages of their growth. For your reference, we have mentioned all the tricks in their playbook that you can unlock.

Newborn - Sit

- Sit Junior - Lay Down

- Lay Down Pre-Teen - Bounce

- Bounce Teen - Roll Over

- Roll Over Post-Teen - Backflip

- Backflip Full Grown - Dance

Other variants of Evil Unicorn in Adopt Me

Like Winter Fawn or Peppermint Penguin, you can obtain a Neon and Mega Neon version of the Evil Unicorn too. But for that, you will must fulfill the following prerequisites.

Neon Evil Unicorn : Requires four Full Grown Evil Unicorn

: Requires four Full Grown Evil Unicorn Mega Neon Evil Unicorn: Requires four Luminous Neon Evil Unicorn

Note that Luminous is the highest growth stage of a Neon pet in this Roblox title. This is exactly like the "Full Grown" stage for a regular one. To grow a Neon pet until the Luminous stage, age it up by doing activities and using potions.

Place the Evil Unicorn on the outer pedestals to transform it (Image via Roblox)

Once you've fulfilled the above prerequisites, head over to the Neon Cave in Adoption Island. You can find it under the bridge that connects the tunnel and the pet shops. Inside the Neon Cave, you'll find a platform with four pedestals around a giant circle on it. Place four Full Grown Evil Unicorns on the outer four pedestals to fuse them and receive a Neon Evil Unicorn. Similarly, fuse four Luminous Neon Evil Unicorns to get a Mega Neon Evil Unicorn in Adopt Me.

Also check: How to get the Guardian Lion in Adopt Me

FAQs

How do I get the Evil Unicorn in Adopt Me?

You can get an Evil Unicorn by trading it with another player in this experience.

When was the Evil Unicorn added in Adopt Me?

The Evil Unicorn was added with the Halloween Event on October 25, 2019, in this experience.

Can you purchase the Evil Unicorn using Robux in Adopt Me?

No, you can't purchase Evil Unicorn from any in-game shop using Robux.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024