Exploring all the gamepasses in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Roblox players enter the strategic world of All Star Tower Defense, a gripping tower defense game where they must repel waves of powerful attackers. The choice of gamepasses is an essential part of the voyage for adventurers who face various obstacles and enemies. Players must pick wisely one of the five different gamepasses to improve their defense.

A gamepass can unlock strong characters, provide access to special towers, or give you more in-game cash, among other exclusive benefits. Building a strong resistance against enemies' attacks requires careful use of these gamepasses.

Selecting gamepasses guarantees that players will prosper in this dynamic universe of tower defense.

The gamepasses in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Cloud Unit Display

Cloud Unit Display gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 175 Robux

The luxury of having their unit displayed in second place on a cloud is available to those who purchase the Cloud Unit Display gamepass. This function enhances the visual appeal of the game experience when a unit is equipped in the assigned slot.

VIP

VIP gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 300 Robux

Various special advantages are available to players with the VIP gamepass, such as double daily prizes, a premium member benefit like more gems and coins even when they are AFK, a unique mount, and a golden name tag conversation tag. No premium membership is required, and any player can buy.

Pod Unit Display

Pod Unit Display gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 180 Robux

Players can display their third slot unit on a pod using the Pod Unit Display gamepass. Equipping a unit in the third slot and turning on the game-pass settings for the best display is necessary to activate this feature.

Car Unit Display

Car Unit Display gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 200 Robux

Players can show off their fourth equipped unit in a car with the Car Unit Display gamepass, giving their in-game armament a chic touch. To ensure a smooth integration, make sure the gamepass settings are enabled.

3x Game Speed

3x Game Speed gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 799 Robux

By enabling players to perform a stage three times faster than before, this gamepass quickens the pace of gameplay. By selecting the 1x option, one can switch between speeds, offering a dynamic and quicker gaming experience when preferred.

How to purchase a gamepass?

Players can follow these steps to buy gamepasses:

Start by loading the official website and log in using the username and password.

Once logged in, enter the game's name in the search bar and hit enter.

Click on the game's thumbnail to visit the game's homepage.

On the homepage, click on the Store tab to see the gamepass list.

Click on the gamepass' thumbnail to view its main page.

Here, players can see the cost of the gamepass and what it offers. Once satisfied, click on the buy button and pay the required Robux.

The gamepass is activated immediately, and its benefits can be seen in the game.