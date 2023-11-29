Exploring all the gamepasses in Roblox Brookhaven

Roblox Brookhaven is a dynamic virtual world that combines social interaction and creativity in a way that captivates players. People explore a large, modifiable town, build dream homes, make friends, and do a variety of other things in this busy, computer-simulated environment.

Gamers discover countless options as they work their way through the complexities of everyday life in Roblox Brookhaven, from creating their own homes to taking part in group activities.

Numerous species of animals are allowed to walk around, bringing vibrancy and excitement to the entire experience. Roblox players may explore the dynamic environment of the game and engage with a variety of virtual companions, from entertaining pets to exotic animals.

One can feel the excitement of performing special skills and a unique aura using a special gamepass. Another option available to players is to instantly teleport across the large map. With yet another pass, they can finally become a part of an exclusive Roblox community and get extra recognition and benefits.

Information about all the gamepasses in Roblox Brookhaven

Premium

Players who purchase the 275 Robux Premium gamepass are entitled to special perks from the Vehicle Upgrade gamepass. Access to the Police Station Helicopter, exclusive star cars, upgraded vehicle features, star houses with customizable pools, and special things for occasions like Halloween and Christmas are all included.

Vehicle Upgrade

For 30 Robux, users can customize the color of every vehicle they possess, increase the speed of street cars to 70 mph, and increase the speed of tiny vehicles, such as skateboards, to 35 mph with the Vehicle Upgrade gamepass. It is the most affordable one and is frequently bought in addition to the Roblox Premium gamepass.

Horse Unlocked

Players can personalize their horse in a number of ways with the 60 Robux Horse Unlocked gamepass. It allows access to special bodily traits and the ability to change the colors of the body, tail, mane, and saddle.

Vehicle speed unlocked

With the 175 Robux Vehicle Speed Unlocked gamepass, players can play the game at a speed never seen before. Street vehicles can be accelerated to 200 mph using it, and smaller vehicles like wheelchairs, skateboards, and hoverboards can reach 45 mph.

On Demand Fire

The On Demand Fire gamepass, priced at 50 Robux, grants users the ability to control house fires at their discretion in-game, offering the flexibility to ignite or extinguish flames whenever they choose.

Faces Unlocked

Players can access the second half of the face page of the Avatar Editor with the Faces Unlocked gamepass, which costs 120 Robux. This gives them more possibilities to customize their faces for a more immersive gaming experience.

Music Unlocked

With the 199 Robux Music Unlocked gamepass, gamers may immerse themselves in a customized audio experience. Roblox music IDs allow users to easily play their favorite songs in automobiles, houses, and tiny vehicles.

Land Unlocked

Robloxians can purchase and live on highly sought-after plots such as the Lake House, Eagle View, and Gold Ranch in Brookhaven by purchasing the 500 Robux Land Unlocked gamepass.

Vehicle Pack

At 799 Robux, gamers can acquire 16 exclusive vehicles and improve their role-playing possibilities with the Vehicle Pack gamepass. It is currently the most expensive and feature-rich gamepass available.

Penthouse

The opulent top-floor penthouse lot in the game is accessible to users who purchase the 150 Robux Penthouse gamepass. This special pass guarantees that every apartment spawn takes place in the highly sought-after penthouse area.

Theme Pack

Players can choose from a variety of roleplay themes, such as Futuristic City, Abandoned City, Horse Trails, War Zone, Three Pastel-Colored themes, Helicopter Racing, and City on Fire, by purchasing the Theme Pack gamepass, which costs 750 Robux.

Disaster Pass

Players can unleash realistic disasters like flooding, lightning, blackouts, and fire for enhanced roleplaying experiences in the game by purchasing the 500 Robux Disaster Pass gamepass.

Estate Unlocked

The Estate Unlocked gamepass, priced at 799 Robux, grants players access to two exclusive house lots—North Estate in Crown Point Community and South Estate in Blackhawk Community—enhancing their in-game real estate opportunities.