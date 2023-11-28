Exploring all the Gamepasses in Roblox Southwest Florida 

Roblox Southwest Florida is a typical town and city-themed experience on the metaverse. To succeed in the game, you must navigate the map, choose diverse career paths, and grow your in-game fortune with promotion. You can also opt for the challenging crime route, where your income isn't fixed but based on the success of your heists.
Similar to other major town and city titles, Southwest Florida also offers a range of Gamepasses. You can use extra perks from these passes to quickly become affluent on the server. Scroll ahead to learn about all Gamepasses in Southwest Florida.
Here are the Gamepasses in Roblox Southwest Florida
1) Car Colors+ Gamepass
Cost: 49 Robux
You can use the exclusive "CUSTOM PAINT" interface in the shop to customize your vehicle's color and theme.
2) Car Radio+ Gamepass
Cost: 49 Robux
You can play your favorite Roblox audio track whenever you are driving. Just enter the music code to start playing the song. For more help, check out our latest music list featuring prominent artists to groove in Southwest Florida.
3) Double Job Earnings Gamepass
Cost: 399 Robux
If you don't like grinding for in-game money, then simply purchase this pass to double your income.
4) Double Pay Speed Gamepass
Cost: 399 Robux
This pass will enable users to get paid before the default salary day. Double Pay Speed is highly recommended for players who like to switch jobs every now and then.
5) Double Promotion Speed Gamepass
Cost: 299 Robux
You will get promoted at a faster rate, which, in turn, helps you avoid grinding. As you climb the ranks, your pockets will start getting full.
6) [CRIMINALS] Double Break-In Speed Gamepass
Cost: 179 Robux
This pass is tailored for players who prefer to operate a criminal empire in Southwest Florida. The Double Break-In Speed pass helps you break into all the heist-based places twice the normal speed.
7) Law Enforcement + Gamepass
Cost: 149 Robux
Unlock the Sheriff role when you walk down the law enforcement path in Southwest Florida. The Highway Patrol role will be added to this Gamepass, possibly during the next update.
8) Custom License Plate Gamepass
Cost: 49 Robux
You can design your very own license plates and use them on your cars. However, special characters cannot be used on the plate.
9) Assault Rifles Pack Gamepass
Cost: 249 Robux
Purchase this weapon pack pass if you want to use the M4A1 rifle as cops or the AK47 as criminals.
10) Shotgun Gamepass
Cost: 149 Robux
You add the shotgun to your inventory, can only be used by criminals and police in Roblox Southwest Florida.
11) Increase Garage Limit Gamepass
Cost: 199 Robux
Increases your garage limit from 50 to 100 in Roblox Southwest Florida. Consider purchasing this pass if you like collecting vehicles. If not, don't waste Robux on it.
12) Advanced Tuning Gamepass
Cost: 49 Robux
Tune your car using the following pass features:
- Advanced Suspension Tuning
- Camber & Offset Tuning
- Torque Vectoring & Differential Tuning
- Steering Tuning
- Final Drive Tuning
13) Double Fire Hose Effectiveness Gamepass
Cost: 75 Robux
Only purchase this pass if you want to pursue a career as a firefighter in Roblox Southwest Florida, as your fire hose becomes very impactful.
14) Car Reflectance Gamepass
Cost: 19 Robux
"REFLECTANCE" interface is unlocked in the car shop. You can use it to polish the exterior of your car.
We'll keep updating the list whenever new Gamepasses are released, so stay tuned. Also, follow Sportskeeda's Roblox section to get wind of the latest metaverse news, guides, and more.