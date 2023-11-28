Exploring all the Gamepasses in Roblox Southwest Florida 

Roblox Southwest Florida is a typical town and city-themed experience on the metaverse. To succeed in the game, you must navigate the map, choose diverse career paths, and grow your in-game fortune with promotion. You can also opt for the challenging crime route, where your income isn't fixed but based on the success of your heists.

Similar to other major town and city titles, Southwest Florida also offers a range of Gamepasses. You can use extra perks from these passes to quickly become affluent on the server. Scroll ahead to learn about all Gamepasses in Southwest Florida.

Here are the Gamepasses in Roblox Southwest Florida

1) Car Colors+ Gamepass

Car Colors+ (Image via Southwest Florida and Sportskeeda)

Cost: 49 Robux

You can use the exclusive "CUSTOM PAINT" interface in the shop to customize your vehicle's color and theme.

2) Car Radio+ Gamepass

Car Radio+ (Image via Southwest Florida and Sportskeeda)

Cost: 49 Robux

You can play your favorite Roblox audio track whenever you are driving. Just enter the music code to start playing the song. For more help, check out our latest music list featuring prominent artists to groove in Southwest Florida.

3) Double Job Earnings Gamepass

Double Job Earnings (Image via Southwest Florida and Sportskeeda)

Cost: 399 Robux

If you don't like grinding for in-game money, then simply purchase this pass to double your income.

4) Double Pay Speed Gamepass

Double Pay Speed (Image via Southwest Florida and Sportskeeda)

Cost: 399 Robux

This pass will enable users to get paid before the default salary day. Double Pay Speed is highly recommended for players who like to switch jobs every now and then.

5) Double Promotion Speed Gamepass

Double Promotion Speed (Image via Southwest Florida and Sportskeeda)

Cost: 299 Robux

You will get promoted at a faster rate, which, in turn, helps you avoid grinding. As you climb the ranks, your pockets will start getting full.

6) [CRIMINALS] Double Break-In Speed Gamepass

[CRIMINALS] Double Break-In Speed (Image via Southwest Florida and Sportskeeda)

Cost: 179 Robux

This pass is tailored for players who prefer to operate a criminal empire in Southwest Florida. The Double Break-In Speed pass helps you break into all the heist-based places twice the normal speed.

7) Law Enforcement + Gamepass

Law Enforcement + (Image via Southwest Florida and Sportskeeda)

Cost: 149 Robux

Unlock the Sheriff role when you walk down the law enforcement path in Southwest Florida. The Highway Patrol role will be added to this Gamepass, possibly during the next update.

8) Custom License Plate Gamepass

Custom License Plate (Image via Southwest Florida and Sportskeeda)

Cost: 49 Robux

You can design your very own license plates and use them on your cars. However, special characters cannot be used on the plate.

9) Assault Rifles Pack Gamepass

Assault Rifles Pack (Image via Southwest Florida and Sportskeeda)

Cost: 249 Robux

Purchase this weapon pack pass if you want to use the M4A1 rifle as cops or the AK47 as criminals.

10) Shotgun Gamepass

Shotgun (Image via Southwest Florida and Sportskeeda)

Cost: 149 Robux

You add the shotgun to your inventory, can only be used by criminals and police in Roblox Southwest Florida.

11) Increase Garage Limit Gamepass

Increase Garage Limit (Image via Southwest Florida and Sportskeeda)

Cost: 199 Robux

Increases your garage limit from 50 to 100 in Roblox Southwest Florida. Consider purchasing this pass if you like collecting vehicles. If not, don't waste Robux on it.

12) Advanced Tuning Gamepass

Advanced Tuning (Image via Southwest Florida and Sportskeeda)

Cost: 49 Robux

Tune your car using the following pass features:

Advanced Suspension Tuning

Camber & Offset Tuning

Torque Vectoring & Differential Tuning

Steering Tuning

Final Drive Tuning

13) Double Fire Hose Effectiveness Gamepass

Double Fire Hose Effectiveness (Image via Southwest Florida and Sportskeeda)

Cost: 75 Robux

Only purchase this pass if you want to pursue a career as a firefighter in Roblox Southwest Florida, as your fire hose becomes very impactful.

14) Car Reflectance Gamepass

Car Reflectance (Image via Southwest Florida and Sportskeeda)

Cost: 19 Robux

"REFLECTANCE" interface is unlocked in the car shop. You can use it to polish the exterior of your car.

We'll keep updating the list whenever new Gamepasses are released, so stay tuned.