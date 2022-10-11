Fairy Tail: Lost Souls Codes in Roblox - Free spins (October 2022)

Roblox Fairy Tail: Lost Souls is based on a popular manga and anime series called Fairy Tail. The game has received 14k likes and 5.6 million visits. 45,626 players have added it to their "Favorite" list.

Like in most games, players can use free codes to gain the upper hand over their opponents in Roblox Fairy Tail: Lost Souls. By redeeming these codes, they can get bonus skins, virtual currency, and spins in the game.

Active codes in Roblox Fairy Tail: Lost Souls

Here are all the active codes in Roblox Fairy Tail: Lost Souls right now:

!code betterrates - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free spins

!code lightning - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free spins

!code spooky - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free spins

!code srry4shutdowns - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free spins

!code touchgrass - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free spins

Expired codes in Roblox Fairy Tail: Lost Souls

The following codes do not work in Roblox Fairy Tail: Lost Souls anymore:

!code ArcOfTimeCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Free Spins

!code arigatoCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 500 Spins

!code blamejayCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 9,000 Spins

!code brilliantCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Free Spins

!code dangernoodleCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 Spins

!code darkCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Spins

!code dethCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 666 Spins

!code devilslayeropCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Free Spins

!code edgysolidscriptCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 800 Spins

!code electrictimeCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 35 Spins

!code elfmantimeCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Spins

!code erikdadCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 Spins

!code erzatimeCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 150 Spins

!code fixedCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Free Spins

!code fixesCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 350 Spins

!code formula1337Copy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 600 Spins

!code ftlsrevivalCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 Spins

!code galunatimeCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 Spins

!code gildartsagainCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Free Spins

!code gildartsdadCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Free Spins

!code gmgagainagainCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 400 Spins

!code whyCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 11,500 Spins

!code virusohnoCopy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Free Spins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Fairy Tail: Lost Souls

You can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in Roblox Fairy Tail: Lost Souls:

Start the game and look for the chat window.

Once loaded, enter the code in the pop-up window that appears. You can either type in the code or copy and paste it.

Hit enter to redeem the code.

If the first attempt at redeeming the code is unfruitful, you can reboot the game and try again.

