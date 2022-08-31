Fake Chainsmokers event game in Roblox is scamming innocent players, here’s how

Roblox is one of the leading game creation systems in the world that features all kinds of games ranging from simulators to experiences that bear similarities to the real world. However, a recent viral scam running around the community is a fake concert of the iconic musical duo, The Chainsmokers.

Scams in Roblox involve anywhere from giving away free assets to players in the game to making them spend their Robux for something worthless. Sometimes, when players take part in such unofficial activities and events, they end up getting banned from the game permanently. Action is taken as soon as the developers detect suspicious activity within the game.

Over the years, the security measures that the developers have taken towards the game to make it a safer experience for their player base have become stricter. They have mostly been successful in banning unauthorized accounts. However, when legitimate accounts get banned, when they are a part of an ongoing scam, that backfires on the developers as the player base is mostly unhappy.

The latest scam has almost caused a similar ruckus around the community. Upon seeing the change in the marketplace from unverified to verified creators by default, the player base is frightened to fall into the trap. Here are all the details about the same.

How is the fake Chainsmokers event scamming Roblox players?

A YouTuber and Roblox Content Creator named KreekCraft recently spoke about a scam going around in the community in the form of a fake Chainsmokers concert. The claim turns out to be true since there is an actual game that is currently present in the Roblox library that is scamming players. This game is called the Chainsmokers Event.

When a player enters the event game, the music by The Chainsmokers is seen being played along with two dancing avatars. Moreover, players are asked to perform certain actions to get free rewards that they can add to their avatars.

However, when they come out of the game, they cannot see those assets in their avatar library. Turns out, the rewards and the entire event made by the unverified creators are entirely fake and players can fall into this scam and end up getting banned from the platform entirely.

Some players are falling into this trap as there are rumors about a legitimate collaboration between Roblox and The Chainsmokers in the future. Although a date wasn't decided about the same, the bizarre fake concert left fans hoping for a real one soon.

Some players also claimed that they used real Robux in the event to claim assets for their library and never got those items after the event. This is one of the major incidences that happened to players who went to the event to get their hands on some leaked cosmetics before the official Chainsmokers concert.

However, recent leaks have shown legitimate assets that will be released in the future when the official concert experience hits the game. Until then, there might be several fake experiences popping up over the internet that players should be aware of. They can also check the official Roblox social media handles and sites for authentic info.

